Outdoors column: The wonders of cover crops

I’m getting so anxious to get out in the garden and enjoy the early spring days. The smell of the fresh spring soil and the feel of that great soft fluffy loam is something that’s hard to beat. But I bet whether you’re new to the Montrose area or have been gardening here for years, you don’t have to dig deep to know that fluffy loam doesn’t really describe our native soils.
Most of the soils in our area are compacted clay and don’t have much organic matter in them. This is the reason that it sometimes feels like we’re digging in concrete rather than soil. Take heart though. There really are ways to get around this and it’s possible to have the garden of your dreams.
A soil that is ideal for plant growth typically contains about 5% organic matter. Comparatively, most soils in our area contain less than 1% organic material. So we “amend” the soil, or try to make it a better environment for plants to grow.
This can be done a few different ways. One way is by adding compost or other organic soil amendments and tilling it in. But there’s another way to improve the soil. Soil scientists have discovered the amazing benefits of using cover crops to improve the soil.
Research has shown that the use of cover crops will actually speed up the natural soil-building process, can reduce weeds, and help the soil absorb and hold valuable water. They also improve conditions that are beneficial for soil microorganisms and earthworms, which are the real workers in the soil.
Annual ryegrass, Sudan grass, oats, buckwheat and legumes, such as peas, beans, alfalfa, clover and vetch can all be used as a cover crop. Leguminous plants have the capability of taking nitrogen from the air and making it usable to plants.
My favorite thing to use as a cover crop is nitro, or tillage, radishes. These are not your typical radishes. These guys are like the King Kong of the garden world. They’re huge! The radish is a fast growing edible root. The large taproot can extend a foot or more deep! They should ideally be planted in July or August and will freeze with frost.
Just try to picture the large pathway that was created by the huge root. As it decomposes it leaves behind a large root channel that’s rich in nutrients, releasing nitrogen back into the soil. The next season, your crop’s roots will follow the path of the decomposing radish through the compacted soil layers. The decomposition of the radish also produces biofumigates in the soil, which can reduce pest and harmful nematode populations. How great is that!
You can use any of the above-mentioned cover crops along with your tillage radish. Cover crops can be planted along side of the vegetables in your garden or in an unused area.
One example of using a cover crop in your garden would be to first plant peas in the spring, harvesting them as early as possible then turn under the vines or cut them off. Next, plant snap beans or another legume, harvest, and till them under or cut them off. Finally, clear away your vegetables after they’re killed by frost. Then plant winter or perennial rye at the rate of two pounds per 1,000 square-foot area. Rake the soil lightly to cover the seed, then water. Generally, two or three fall waterings will be enough to germinate and establish rye.
It’s pretty cool that rye grass will germinate with the warm days of winter. By spring they will be about a foot tall. You can then mow it or chop them up and turn it under.
However, depending on the cover crop you use, it may die over the winter, so as you see, there are no hard and fast rules. Just keep in mind, the ideas behind cover crops are to try to minimize soil disturbance, which can be harmful to the soil, microbes, and earthworms. It’s also beneficial to your soil to have no or minimal bare ground, even during the winter months!
It’s important not to let your cover crops go to seed or they may become weeds, growing where they’re not wanted! If this sounds like something you would like to try, you can purchase cover crop seeds online, at local nurseries, catalogs, or the local co-ops.
We’re just starting to realize how important large and small soil organisms are to soil health and crop productivity. And we definitely know that healthy soil has a large and diverse population of microorganisms. As the saying goes “Healthy soils produce healthy roots. Healthy roots produce healthy plants, and healthy plants make happy gardeners!”
If you want to know more about cover crops and healthy soils, you’re in luck. The 10th Annual Soil Health Conference is being held in Delta today, Feb. 21 at The Delta Center for the Performing Arts, from 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome. There will also be a series of free classes at the Montrose Public Library through April 6. Your local C.S.U. Extension office can also provide you with information, or you might want to stop by the Home Garden and Business Expo and visit the CSU master gardener's booth.
Linda Corwine McIntosh is an advanced master gardener, ISA-certified arborist and licensed commercial pesticide applicator.
