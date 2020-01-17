Outdoors: Patience of the great blue heron

Light levels are kept low in the museum storage rooms of Black Canyon National Park and Curecanti National Recreation Area. Among other duties, I’m the curator for both parks. Archival materials, historic objects going back 100 years and more, and plant and animal specimens, are protected in the cabinets and on shelves in these rooms.
It’s quiet in the storage area where one of the specimens is located; a great blue heron. It’s motionless; silent; just as if it were alive and hunting. They typically wait in shallow water, completely still, for fish or other prey to arrive. Their stoic stance suggests a patience completely alien to our human world.
The species ranges across much of North America; you’ll find them along the shore of gentle waters (ponds, lakes, rivers) and in wetlands. They can stand up to nearly four feet, but their wing span reaches six feet across. In flight, the neck is retracted, and the wings flap in laborious flight.
Descended from dinosaurs, their flight seems like a throw-back to pterodactyls of the Jurassic period. They are closer to T-Rex, but that’s another story. Whether hunting or flying, they seem deliberate, imperturbable, and with a calm view of the task to be done.
Some researchers have described them as “casual winter residents” for our area, but sightings have been made over the past few weeks. Perhaps lingering here for the winter gives them a jump on the nesting season, which begins in February.
If you were a great blue living along the Gunnison or Uncompahgre Rivers, you would want to pick your home where there are lots of neighbors. You want to be in the crown of tall trees (where everyone else is), preferably cottonwoods. And you want a fixer-upper, not a flimsy new nest; let the late arrivals start from scratch.
Heron colonies can host hundreds of birds with a raucous atmosphere similar to a middle school cafeteria. The preferred nest needs repair before eggs can be placed.
Picture yourself getting ready to impress your sweetheart. You want the right home with opportunities to make improvements. If you’re the male, you approach the nest with a stick in your bill. If you’re the female, you’ve been waiting for him awhile, and you bow for him. Your greeting is a loud howl. Then you might take the stick from him.
The home improvement process takes time. The birds put a stick here, another one there. They fill in a floor hole, maybe some brush to spruce up a corner. You get the idea. This unhurried effort contrasts with the boisterous atmosphere in which it’s built.
This level of patience in hunting, flying, and nesting really flies in the face of the world in which we live. Instant gratification is the catchphrase for our society. We have instant banking, instant shopping, instant entertainment (just do a download). And more; instant news (believable or not), instant insults, immediate pain relief. How about drive-up food, drive-up alcohol, overnight delivery, drive-through flu shots. You get the idea.
Our level of patience registers as zero on the same meter that measures the great blue heron. One morning, dressed for the cold so I can take my time, I walk down along the Uncompahgre River looking for these herons. The frigid dry air provokes mist off of the water.
I’ve seen them before at the river's edge. One stands without movement. The dagger-like beak is ready to strike a fish, harpooning it into submission. This is the living world where species are quick to seize their existence, and pour their energies into the makeup of life. Tolerant of time, the birds seem indifferent to the rush of the human world, though planes, trucks, and the rush of traffic are audible all around.
Their patience when hunting, knee deep in water, is unmatched. Patience gives them time to look at options, or reason a better way. It carves out time to reflect and to think things through. It keeps them from missing something.
Is it possible for us to take a page out of the heron’s playbook? Could patience help us to see hidden options or think things through in a more thorough way? We are not born impatient, but. . . you get the idea.
Great blues will soon be nesting again. In spite of their rowdiness, their call to us is that we, too can live a life of patience.
Paul Zaenger has been a supervisory park ranger at Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park since 1993. Other park assignments include Mount Rushmore National Memorial and Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.