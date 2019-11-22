That’s what I got from the Delta County Independent article. Have you read it? Apparently that snowstorm in early October caught a bunch of our trees off guard. They hadn’t dropped their drawer… I mean leaves, and here we are with trees covered in leaves that never turned colors or fell.
According to the author — there’s a good reason that leaves turn colors and fall and it’s to protect the tree throughout the winter. So, we have a bunch of tree who are going to be in trouble How much trouble? I am not sure. But — that’s something I wasn’t worried about that I am now worrying about. Pretty regularly. I keep looking at all the trees and having that mother angst that you get when you know your kid left without a jacket and they are going to freeze and you know they need to learn this lesson the hard way but the football game is going and going and you just know your child is dying in the stands and suffering and it is making you crazy? (And of course they come home all pink and chipper and say they went to City Market for half the game and had a blast and what’s your problem Mom?)
I am also worrying about Hong Kong. I didn’t know anyone in Hong Kong until last week. Met someone from there, now I worry about it all of the time. I check the news and wonder if they are affected and say some prayers. I knew that Hong Kong wasn’t in a great spot; nothing like an advanced, democratic, free market society being overtaken by a communist dictatorship to raise some red flags. Might not end well… right? But, it’s literally one of the few things I could never ever ever do anything about — and so I’ll just worry and gnaw over what could-be-might be-possibly happening to a young person over there that I have zero control over. Because it’s a phenomenal use of my time.
And then, this one is rough. I worry over a lot of you. Friends with illnesses, kids who are homeless and living in vehicles, foster kids who have disappeared. There are a whole lot of people going through a whole lot of stuff. And I pray and worry. But — this bunch is different. I can do something here. I can call the school and try to track down the missing foster kids. I can bring food and shuffle kids for the families fighting illness. I can check the Renfrows, or Christ’s Kitchen or Sharing Ministries or CASA. What is going on? Who might need help. What can I do?
I think the downside of social media is that it has made the world a little too small — especially for worrying mother’s. And the fix for worry and anxiety is pretty simple — do something to fix it. And when you focus on local problems you can do something. Being part of the solution is exactly what fixes those worries.
People often say that they couldn’t handle volunteering at CASA and working with abused kids because it would be too heartbreaking; and perhaps they are right. They might need to serve the community in a different way. CASA certainly comes with some sleepless nights. But, I think many would be surprised. It actually brings comfort. When you know that you are doing the best you can to fix problems, your brain gives you a break on worrying. Worry is your brain fussing over stuff it can do nothing about. Getting in the trenches with that shovel tells you brain to back off… you’re on it.
But, it’s a constant battle with my inner mom-nature. It’s my job to keep people alive and stop the problems before they start. So the worries mount: my teen drives too fast, the kids are eating garbage, my husband won’t ever sit still, he’s going to get himself hurt, the roads are too dangerous, the girl’s bathing suits are too skimpy, the kids are too neurotic, the house is too dirty, we need more rain, less rain, more vitamin D, fewer leaves on the trees... Whatever your worry, however silly or legitimate, the solution is in movement.
I bet you know someone with a new baby — bring them a casserole. You know a kid who could use a better jacket, help with band fees or sports fees. Shovel a driveway, volunteer at a church, cheer on a kid who’s lost a parent. Find a problem and be the solution. I’d say rake some leaves for your neighbors… but that would mean our trees weren’t broken. (Stuff we can’t fix.) But, maybe we both will be able to quit worrying about the stuff we can’t do when we are busy doing the stuff we can.
“The time is always right to do what is right.”
—Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Twyla Righter is a native of Western Colorado. She is the mother of three children bent on world domination (they have pie charts) and a proud CASA advocate. She writes two columns for the Press as well authoring the definitive guide to a horrible pregnancy: “About That Pregnancy Glow.” Righter’s “Outside the Box” column appears every other Friday in the Montrose Daily Press.
