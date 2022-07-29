Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Has crime significantly increased over a ten year period?

At the July 5 Montrose City Council meeting David White, former mayor, former county commissioner and current business owner on the north side of the city addressed the council concerning crime, particularly crime on the north side of town.



Tags