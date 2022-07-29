Has crime significantly increased over a ten year period?
At the July 5 Montrose City Council meeting David White, former mayor, former county commissioner and current business owner on the north side of the city addressed the council concerning crime, particularly crime on the north side of town.
White’s business, the Mooving Company, is located not too far from the Montrose Daily Press office and press facility. He reported to the council issues of theft and vagrancy at his business. We haven’t seen criminal activity at our business, but recently on a Saturday one of our employees inadvertently set off our building alarm prompting a police officer from the city to respond. The employee, embarrassed by the false alarm, apologized to the officer for wasting his time. The officer said that our offices are located in a high-crime area and it was better to be safe than sorry.
White’s, as well as the officer’s, comments drove me to look on the Colorado crime statistics website to do a comparison.
Here is the website; coloradocrimestats.state.co.us.
The site shows statistics from every agency in Colorado as far back as 2008. It’s broken down by category. I did a comparison from 2021 against 2011 for both the city and the county. How much has reported crime changed in those 10 years?
Population growth is a factor as well. From the Census Bureau the population of the city has grown 1.14% from 2010 to 2020, 20,291 compared to 20,523. The county grew 3.3% from 41,276 to 42,679.
For the city, crime reported to the crime stats website increased 8.78%, in 2021, there were 1,549 crimes reported, 2011 saw 1,413, while the county reported 423 in 2011 compared to 433 in 2021, a 2.31% increase.
What’s interesting is the change in the types of crimes. Let’s look at actual numbers and not percentages.
Motor Vehicle thefts are up significantly. The city reported an increase from 21 in 2011 to 56 in 2021, and the county reported an increase from 17 in 2011 to 29 in 2021. A total of 47 more vehicle thefts.
Incidences of theft from motor vehicles also saw a significant increase. Combined, there was an increase of 38 reported, from 160 reported in 2011 between the two agencies to 198 in 2021.
Fraud also shows an increase. Combined, 199 fraud crimes were reported in 2021 vs. 107 in 2011, while domestic violence shows an increase from 146 in 2011 to 180 in 2021. Aggravated assault incidents increased from 51 to 70.
The above numbers, one could assume, are affected by alcohol and drug use. Typically they go hand in hand. DUIs were down in the city from 167 to 47 while the county’s numbers were flat. Could the city’s DUI numbers be affected by the increase in other crimes or lack of personnel for patrols? Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall has reported that his department has 14 open positions.
Narcotic violations are also down from 179 to 144. The types of arrests have changed drastically because of legalized marijuana. The year 2011 saw that 80.3%, or 118 drug seizures, were marijuana/hashish. In 2021, that number was at 14.6%, or 13 total. In 2021 58.4%, or 52 cases, were for stimulants. In 2011, the department saw only 12 cases. Another change was narcotics (opium, heroin, cocaine fit in this category). In 2021, there were 18 such cases while 2011 saw eight. I thought there would be a much higher number in 2021.
Larceny (theft) in the city only, which includes the aforementioned theft from motor vehicles, has some interesting data. Shoplifting cases rose from 119 to 215, thefts from buildings were down to 57 from 166, and other larceny went from 136 in 2011 to 223 in 2021. Burglary is down, going from 131 to 106, looking at both agencies’ data, with the city accounting for a decrease of 23.
Looking at types of victims in 2021, individual victims accounted for 424; businesses, 298. In 2011, individuals accounted for 392 and business victims accounted for 209.
Combined sex offenses in the city and county were down from 28 in 2011 to 18 in 2021, while aggravated assault rose from 51 in 2011 to 70 in 2021.
White’s point concerns an increase in crimes that happen to businesses. Data shows a 29.9% increase, mostly shoplifting and larceny. Additional law enforcement presence could be a deterrent, but as any employer knows, finding people to fill positions is a challenge no matter the industry. While there still seems to be criticism of the added public safety tax, the numbers show there is a need.
There’s more to it than just filling positions. There are raises for existing personnel, additional training which typically is cited by employees in all industries as lacking. I believe a significant step toward hiring and retention will be the academy at the new city police facility. Grow your own and train them the way you want them to conduct business.