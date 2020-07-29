Please don't eat while reading books

I am, and I'm sure many others are too, sick and tired of turning pages in a great mystery book checked out from the library and finding food on several pages. Why can't you eat, clean your hands and then open the book?

I helped repair books at our library for three years and some days all we would do is clean food from the pages. Think about others that may want to read that book you made a mess of with your sloppy eating habits. Think about others, not just yourself.

Another pet peeve of mine is dog-earing the pages to hold your place. How hard is it to get a piece of paper to use as a bookmark? Please don't write in the library's books. They are not your personal property. I keep track of the books I've read in a notebook, not inside the front cover of a book.

Think about others please!

Wally von Helms

Montrose

