Former President Donald Trump was arraigned on April 4 in a Manhattan courtroom on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records — the first criminal indictment filed against a former U.S. president.

As we’ve written before, the case centers on allegations that Trump conspired during the 2016 presidential election to pay $130,000 to silence porn actor Stormy Daniels about a sexual encounter and then falsified business records to conceal state and federal election law violations.



