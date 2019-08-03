A life preserver is a jacket or ring designed to keep a person from drowning. Without it, even the strongest swimmer on earth can’t stay afloat forever without tiring out and perishing. Life is like a sea: sometimes it’s calm and still, other times it’s rough and choppy. We often need a life preserver to help us stay afloat.
Prayer is my spiritual life jacket. In perilous times, it keeps my head above water just enough to breathe. In calmer seas, it comforts and anchors me. I cannot overstate its value.
We’re writing about “prayer” in this space these days because PrayerFest is happening in Montrose. Churches and volunteers are getting together to do prayer walks in neighborhoods and host four weekend public “prayer tents” open to all who want to pray or receive prayer. The first “May We Pray With You?” tent is next Saturday, Aug. 10, at Woodgate Road and South Townsend Avenue. Others are Sept. 14, Oct. 12 and Nov. 2. It’s a real-life example of the Biblical admonition to “bear one another’s burdens” – starting with prayer. It hopes to bring emotional, spiritual and practical support to folks in our midst who are enduring struggles and now won’t have to face them alone.
Sadly, we often undervalue, devalue, neglect, overlook or ignore the invitation from God — the Creator of the universe — to pray to Him. Too often, prayer is a sideline activity in our Christian lives and churches, instead of the main source of power for help and change. Prayer is even mocked or dismissed by some as a crutch for the gullible or weak. And, even for believers, prayer is often the last resort instead of the first one. To some, it seems too difficult or futile.
So why pray?
One reason is that prayer connects us with a living God who tells us He hears and cares. John writes to Christ believers in 1 John 5:14: “This is the confidence that we have toward Him, that if we ask anything according to His will He hears us.”
We don’t need a Wi-Fi connection or special credentials. God is omnipresent (present everywhere throughout His creation), so no matter where we are, God will hear our prayers. Nothing except our own choice keeps us from connecting.
We are created for this talking communion with God. Both the Bible and church history, even some secular history, is full of evidence of the power of prayer to change personal lives, churches, communities and even nations.
I can speak from personal experience of the power of praying together. Shared burdens are lighter burdens. Jesus said that when even two or three believers are gathered, He is there among us. The masks that we sometimes wear to church, or to work, to protect ourselves from embarrassment, hurt or disbelief, often fall away when we come into Christ’s presence together. I am amazed at this. People change when we pray together. I change. Haughty Christians become humble. The hurting are comforted; the hopeless find hope. It often takes the edge off human irritations and irritating people. When we pray with others, our faith is strengthened, our spirit refreshed.
Sometimes visible miracles happen quickly. But I’ve also witnessed a constant, quieter miracles take place in the hearts of people who discover that prayer supplies them with a steady flow of sustaining power in their daily lives (like a buoyant life vest). A life of prayer can harmoniously knit body, mind and spirit and give us frail human reeds an unshakable strength.
Prayer gives us hope when we run out. It helps tear down relationship walls. It opens the door for God to do His work through us. It strengthens the bonds between believers.
It enables us to draw God’s help and presence into daily responsibilities and challenges. It enables us to build a relationship with the living God and then He uses that relationship to change us, and the world around us.
Prayer is not magic. It is not a guarantee against suffering. It is not for religious show. It is for our benefit, not God’s. I believe that God means for our lives to run on the power of prayer. It fuels our hearts and minds with the right stuff.
What storms are you facing? What unpredictable winds and choppy seas? Does it feel like you’re drowning? Reach out, take hold of the life preserver God offers us through prayer.
Linda Cagnetti was a professional journalist with daily newspapers for 35 years, primarily with Gannett Newspapers (incl., their Cincinnati Enquirer and Florida Today publications). Linda attends Grace Community Church in Montrose. She and her husband Frank have one adult son, and parent an eleven-year-old grandson.
