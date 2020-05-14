I confess, I had a haircut during the lockdown. Even I, who rarely is concerned about the length of my hair, finally gave up and got clipped. But I did not leave the house. Rather, Miss Julie (my loving wife) started watching YouTube videos on how to cut men’s hair. After a week or so, by which time my hair had taken on the appearance of a powdered wig, to the point that I could easily have seated myself in Parliament without notice.
She finally announced that her schooling was complete and that she was ready to cut my hair. And so, she draped me with some sort of fabric. Then, holding her smart phone with the video running, began spritzing my head with cold water. So far, she was just like my barber. My regular tonsorial master, downtown at Classic, is a bit faster and seems to have better comb control than Miss Julie does. Eventually, she declared the job complete and told me I should be available for retouches as she determines the need.
She did a pretty fair job. But the fact that she now approves of my wearing my U.S. Tractor cap indicates a certain lack of confidence on her part.
Loose ends
When I wrote my story about Jami and Chuck English last week, I kept thinking that I was leaving something out. I was. I said they were the only asparagus farmers in the area. Wrong.
Thanks goes out to Glen Ahlberg, who outed his cousin Mike. Mike grows asparagus out in Pea Green. He has nine acres of spears going there.
There may be others that we haven’t heard about. It is also a fact that in some areas there is wild asparagus growing, sometimes right along the road. Google “asparagus hunting in Colorado” for more.
One other thing: please do not overcook this wonderful food. Reducing it to green mush is ok if you are making cream of asparagus soup. But, I wasn’t kidding when I bragged about how good it is raw. It is an excellent salad veggie if you have never tried it. Want a great appetizer? Blanch or grill some spears, leaving them al dente. Then, wrap each one with very thinly sliced Gouda, Provolone or other white cheese. Follow that with a wrap of Prosciutto ham. Those go first, right along with my bacon-wrapped artichoke hearts, at our gatherings.
A sidebar
I had a great time visiting with the Roberts family Monday as they moved some mamas and their calves to their staging pasture, from which they will head up the hill to the Uncompahgre Plateau summer range. There is one little detail that I did not get into the story.
If you have ever been to the lake or a campground and watched folks try to back trailers with all kinds of weird results, you will want to be on hand when a bunch of seasoned cowboys back 30-feet trailers to the gate of a loading pen. It is an artform. When you watch a guy hit a chute that is only two-feet wider than the trailer in one try, every time, with the brake lights never coming on until he actually stops, I dare you not to smile or start clapping.
Collusion is on the other foot now
Last week, President Trump asked the Department of Justice to look into the meat supply chain and possible collusion among the biggest four players. Everyone in the beef business, from producers like Mark Roberts (see the story nearby) to organizations like R-Calf USA, The Farm Bureau, federal and state lawmakers tend to agree that the system is broken.
Trump’s request of the DOJ is specifically aimed at the question of the U.S. meat packers possible violation of the Antitrust laws. Trump cited dwindling prices to ranchers and skyrocketing prices to retailers and consumers. Looking into this matter has been a long time coming.
As he signed the letter to Attorney General William Barr, Trump told reporters, “I’ve asked the Justice Department to look into it. I’ve asked them to take a very serious look, because it shouldn’t be happening that way and we want to protect our farmers.”
About 80% of the country’s meat supply comes through these four large packing concerns: Tyson, Cargill, Smithfield, and JBS. All of these companies have been subject to closure, for one reason or another, for the past two years. The first incident that tightened the bottleneck was the big Tyson fire at the Holcomb, Kansas plant. There have been other closures due to the coronavirus outbreak.
All four of the companies have been feeling the heat. In fact, Tyson made an insignificant bid to assuage producers with a $100 per head bonus earlier in the year. That seems reasonable, but the fact remains that payment represents less than half of what the producers are losing for every head they sell.
Trump also put the meatpackers on the critical infrastructure list. Still, major retailers like Costco and Kroger, which owns the City Market chain, are limiting meat purchases. Some fast food purveyors like Wendy’s are pushing chicken dishes, due to the lack of enough ground beef.
The order to the DOJ notwithstanding, USDA honcho Sonny Perdue says that all the plants should be back online later this week. His agency is doing an investigation of the pricing matter as well.
Kinikin’s Prock Is 4-H Horse Jefe
Jennifer Prock, the operator of the Kinikin Processing outfit and the Prock Elk Ranch, is the new Horse Superintendent for the Montrose County 4-H. Prock grew up in Montrose county and has a lifetime of experience with livestock, rodeos, and horsemanship. She is a former Montrose Rodeo Queen and has competed in all types of horse events. She says that she likes jumping best.
Prock released a letter to all 4-Hers this past week. She says that she has no idea what this summer will hold because of the coronavirus interruptions. She says that she is hoping some live events can be staged, but doesn’t rule out the possibility of virtual events, done with video and the Internet.
