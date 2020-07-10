Received great care
In the early hours of July 4, I had the occasion to use the services of 911, the Fire Department EMT’s, and the ER at Montrose Memorial Hospital. The first two services responded quickly and efficiently using their professional training. The hospital staff was calm and medically knowledgeable.
I would like to thank Kevin and his crew, EMT members of the Montrose Fire Protection District, for their kind and compassionate care. With COVID-19 on our minds, it’s good to know we are covered in the community.
Marge Lincoln
Montrose
