Tuttle buys Nucla Forum
NUCLA – Regan Tuttle, editor of the Norwood Post, has purchased the San Miguel Basin Forum newspaper from longtime owner-publisher-editor Roger Culver. The deal closed on Dec. 30.
Culver had published the newspaper since the early 1990s.
Tuttle is a longtime resident of San Miguel County and has worked for the Telluride Daily Planet. She has been editor of the Post for 10 years. She grew up in Oklahoma and Indiana and has advanced degrees in language, English, and literature. She was a Ph.D. candidate at Texas Tech University in Lubbock and has taught school.
Dog sled race is Jan. 28-29
GRAND MESA – The Grand Mesa Summit Challenge Dog Sled Races will be held Jan. 28-29 and is sponsored by the Rocky Mountain Sled Dog Club.
The annual event features a variety of competitions over different course lengths and with four, six and eight team dog sleds. For additional information, the website: rmsdc.org.
The public is invited to watch the dog races and there is no charge. Spectators are not allowed to bring their own dogs as they are a distraction to the competing sled dogs.
Black Cat Pizza opening soon
HOTCHKISS – Angela Martin and Dan Beekhuizen will soon be opening Black Cat Pizza at 221 E. Bridge St. in Hotchkiss. The couple are awaiting furniture and other fixtures before having a soft open at month’s end. The couple retired from the Front Range three years ago and wanted to expand the base of local restaurants in Hotchkiss. Their new pizza ovens will be able to cook 160 pizzas an hour.
A menu of pizzas, sandwiches, calzones, salads, and desserts by Coquelicot Pastries of Paonia will be offered.
Lombino buys Local Liquor
NORWOOD – Laurel Henderson Lombino has purchased Local Liquor of Norwood from Joanne Roudebush, owner of the store for the past 25 years. The sale closed Dec. 12.
Roudebush opened the store on June 23, 1997, “just in time for rodeo,” and has decided to stay in Norwood after the sale. “It’s so beautiful here. Why would I go anywhere else?”
Ten years ago, she moved Local Liquor from its original location on Lucerne Street to its current place on Grand Avenue.
Lombino has no major plans for the store, however, she’ll further develop the store’s website – localliquornorwood.com – and plans to learn more about wines.
“After seven days a week, 12 hours a day, 25 years, I’m ready to just relax,” said Roudebush.
Two charged in LC break-ins
LAKE CITY – Two Del Norte men have been charged with a variety of crimes stemming from burglaries of seasonal homes in Lake City right after the start of the new year. Both are accused of breaking and entering homes with allegations of burglary in the second degree and criminal mischief. They are also facing drug possession charges.
The investigation is ongoing, and the number of homes burgled hasn’t been announced.
Sources: Lake City Silver World, Delta County Independent, San Miguel Basin Forum, Norwood Post, Telluride Daily Planet, Silverton Standard.