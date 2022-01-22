I have known Montrose to be a community of care for 25 years. I have seen this community come together regardless of political or social differences to care for people when they experienced tragedy and loss.
On Nov. 28, 2004, actress Susan St. James and her husband NBC Sports Executive Dick Ebersol lost their 14-year-old son, Teddy, in a tragic plane crash at Montrose Regional Airport. I was the chaplain on call and visited the family in the hospital.
Since it was on a Sunday, two of the young leaders from Victory Baptist Church, which was adjacent to the crash site, ran out in the snow and mud and assisted the survivors. As a chaplain I worked together with these two young leaders to bring comfort to the family as did our Montrose hospital and Montrose community.
Through the years we’ve seen many such experiences where Montrose has cared. Most recently the community raised over $30,000 for Katie Spatafore, one of our church members, to have a surgery in Dallas, Texas to remove the cysts from her back. Her surgeon graciously dropped his fee from over $200,000 to around $30,000.
The surgery was on Jan. 5 and was successful. Katie is still in a great deal of pain, but her pain is decreasing. The stories of her painful and debilitating struggle with the rare Tarlov Cyst disease are found in the Sept. 29 and Nov. 12 editions of the MDP. The entire community came together to help Katie with the funding.
One anonymous couple from our church out of their retirement funds gave her over half of what they needed. Grace Community Church hosted a taco bar fundraiser in which they raised around $3,000. People from Grace Community Church, Church on the Hill and Celebration church participated together to pull off the event.
I have always found this kind of networking to be life-giving, life-affirming and inspiring. Kudos to you Montrose and the faith-based community for being such good examples for us to follow.
We see this value of working together throughout the Bible. We read from the Hebrew Scriptures in the book of Ecclesiastes 4:9-12: “Two are better than one, because they have a good return for their labor: If either of them falls down, one can help the other up. But pity anyone who falls and has no one to help them up. Also, if two lie down together, they will keep warm. But how can one keep warm alone? Though one may be overpowered, two can defend themselves. A cord of three strands is not quickly broken.”
Obviously, we are better together than apart. In this book of wisdom, the author desires for humans to value cooperation for the common goal of assisting one another and being more efficient.
The New Testament is replete with passages advocating networking. The apostle Paul writes in Ephesians 4:11-13: “So Christ himself gave the apostles, the prophets, the evangelists, the pastors and teachers, to equip his people for works of service, so that the body of Christ may be built up until we all reach unity in the faith and in the knowledge of the Son of God and become mature, attaining to the whole measure of the fullness of Christ.”
We work together and equip one another, therefore, so we will grow into maturity.
When we become a community of caring like this, we are blessed and enriched. I know Katie, her husband Nic, and their daughters Serenity and Genevieve are deeply appreciative of our community in providing for their need. Please keep Katie in your prayers as she continues the long road of recovery from her surgery.
Also, think of ways you can collaborate with others to be a blessing. We have several faith-based ministries that do just that. They are Shepherd’s Hand and the Lighthouse, Sharing Ministries, Life Choices Family Resource Center, the Association of Montrose Churches, 180 ministries – House of Promise, and Haven House.
There are plenty of opportunities to meet needs so get out there, open your eyes and find an opportunity to be part of the community of care we know as Montrose.
Mike Lundberg is the pastor at Church on the Hill.