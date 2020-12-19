RELIGION: A little grace please!

A few years ago I was helping with our Christian Experience Weekend retreat. It’s a three-day retreat similar to Tres Dios or Cursillo. At the last possible moment, our cook backed out and was unable to help. So I volunteered to cook for the group. What was I thinking? The only reason my house has a kitchen is that it came with the garage! The opening day of this retreat, a good friend I had conveyed my misgivings to showed up with a neon green sign. It said: “Grace and Mercy Please!” I needed it! She also had one that read: “Bless this Mess.” I guess she was equally worried, but I mustered through and didn’t kill anyone . . . that I know of.
I’m continuing on our group’s theme of “what do we want”? Of course, thinking big: we want the political discourse dialed back a notch. We want COVID to go away. We want our community, our country and our world to be OK. And we want those we love to be safe.
But personally, some of us need just a little grace today. We don’t really want to worry or have to apologize for what we look like when we peel off our PPE. I had one of my patients comment on my “bed hair” at 2 p.m.! We know we might look a little worn and weathered because it’s not recommended to wear makeup under the PPE to help preserve these precious resources. We are invited to dinner and our covered dish is only a bowl of fruit from the market. We all need a little grace sometimes.
Grace is defined as free and unmerited favor of God manifested in the salvation of sinners and the bestowal of blessings. One way to think of grace and mercy is that grace is when we get something we don’t deserve and mercy is when we don’t get what we really do deserve.
News flash: We have grace! Not the trivial grace mentioned above, but God’s grace. Grace is the essential part of God’s character. The scriptures proclaim that God is gracious. Why do we struggle to believe it? Some wonder what grace actually looks like. When I think of the righteousness of God, and my sinfulness, I often wonder how it is that God loves me and why He is so patient with me. Thank goodness God’s grace is not like man’s grace. Humans often extend grace because we are aware that we are as guilty as those in need of grace. I’ve often heard the phrase: “but for the grace of God, there go I.”
In an article I read, titled, “What is the definition of grace?,” there were listed key things we need to know about grace.
First: grace is a gift. Nothing is owed in return. But a thank you is always appreciated.
Second: there is no cost for receiving grace. However, a huge price was paid by the Lord Jesus who died in our place.
Third: the gift is ours to keep. God’s grace is ours forever.
Fourth: the giver becomes poorer on behalf of the recipient. 2 Corinthians 8:9 says, “You know the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ, that though He was rich, yet for your sake He became poor, so that you through His poverty might become rich.”
Finally: God’s grace is completely unmerited. We don’t deserve God’s salvation.
He is a holy and righteous God who easily welcomes us home when we acknowledge our sins and seek forgiveness. I am humbled to serve a God whose love and grace are enormous for all of us who really need our “mess blessed.”
Wishing you and yours God’s richest Blessings this Advent Season as we await the birth of Emmanuel.
Mary Vader is number 7 of 11 children raised on a Gunnison ranch. She is a pediatrician and active at St Mary Parish. Mary is part of a surgical team that has done medical missions all over the world for 26 years.
