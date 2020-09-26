RELIGION: Acting out of love?

C. S. Lewis’s book “The Screwtape Letters” is an imagined correspondence between two demons. The senior Screwtape advises the younger Wormwood regarding “the patient,” a British man during World War II. Wormwood has been assigned to this patient to corrupt and ensure his destination in hell. We (the reader) do not get to read Wormwood’s side of the conversation, but only Screwtape’s. Extrapolating on Screwtape’s statements in chapter five, Wormwood has been using the war to frighten the patient into dreading the future that lies ahead. Consider Screwtape’s statement to Wormwood: “Give me without fail in your next letter a full account of the patient’s reactions to the war, so that we can consider whether you are likely to do more good making him an extreme patriot or an ardent pacifist. There are all sorts of possibilities” (The Screwtape Letters, 22). I find his statement fascinating. Screwtape is not worried which reaction the patient has, but figures that one of these positions could be more helpful to their cause, “… bringing souls to Our Father Below” (Ibid.).
Lewis is pointing out that there are positions that unto themselves could be amoral, but the exercise or expression of that position could be virtue or vice. In the case of an amoral position becoming vice, the devil could use that to his advantage.
Perhaps this is what the Apostle Paul saw in his world, particularly in Corinth. There were temples both Greek and Roman, gods and goddess like Apollo, Poseidon, Demeter, and Hera, and in some cases animal sacrifice. After the sacrifices, the meat was sold in the marketplace. Paul begins chapter eight of First Corinthians with the fact that knowledge can puff up (8:1, Gk. inflate ego, make proud). He then contrasts knowledge to love, which he says builds up (Gk. grows). Paul continues with the fact that the idols of gods/goddesses are nothing (v.4) because there is only one God (i.e., exclusive monotheism); however, not everyone including recently converts are aware of this (v.7). He also says that since they are accustomed to thinking of idols as real gods, if they see you eating sacrificed meat it can cause them a crisis of faith.
Let us pause on that for a moment. There are two people, both have converted to Paul’s proclamation of the good news about Jesus Christ. The first person knows there is only one God and the action of an animal being sacrificed to an idol does not actually do anything to the meat. The second person has been conditioned to think of an idol as representing an actual spiritual being and therefore the act of sacrificing contaminates the meat. Paul is concerned with how these two people will act towards each other based on their convictions regarding this issue. I could see how Screwtape could advise Wormwood to influence the first person to be bold and blatant with their conviction that the meat is fine. Maybe he would say, “Direct the patient to make a show of their knowledge in front of those with the opposite conviction.” On the other hand, Screwtape could advise Wormwood to influence the second person to judge and look down upon the first person. Perhaps he would say, “make sure your patient takes pride in their abstaining from that meat. Moreover, make sure they flaunt their higher moral standing every chance they get, and passive-aggressively shame those who do not abstain.”
Do you think this is a possibility in the church today? I do not know of any local animal sacrifices, nor do I know of any stores in town that accept sacrificed animals and sells the meat at a discount. Are there other issues in our day that Satan could use to divide Christians from one another? Regarding issues that scripture does not identify as sin, could Satan influence one person to flaunt their freedom and another person to look down on them for not being as moral? Although I am being rhetorical, let me clearly answer yes to that question.
Now ask, is that first person in this scenario, who is using their knowledge without regard to how it may affect another believer, acting out of Love (John 13:34-35)? Would the second person, making a show of their convictions and judging another for “lower moral standards” be acting out of Love (1 John 4:7, 11)? I hope you answer no to both questions.
In closing, I would like to remind you of something from 2 Corinthians 2:10-11, Satan loves division and resentfulness between Christians, it is part of his plan. Therefore, brothers and sisters in Christ, during this time of competing views in politics, science, and health, consider how you express or exercise your knowledge. Which is more, to be right over a temporal disagreement or to fulfill the command to love your neighbor as you love yourself?
Ozzy Osborne is associate pastor of Christ’s Church of the Valley in Montrose.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.