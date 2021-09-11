I’ve been thinking recently about my identity as one of God’s caretakers, as one aspect of our recent “Who am I” in God’s sight.
It’s an identity straight from Scripture, drilled into my heart by God-loving parents and intended for all God’s children.
As a Christian, I’m a temporary caretaker of God’s things and people. Everything belongs to God first. Psalm 24:1 says “The earth is the Lord’s and everything in it. The world and all its people belong to him.”
Genesis 1 tells me God created us to manage His belongings.
He is the Owner; we are the appointed caretakers. He left us in charge with the resources to serve Him and each other.
This stewardship is managing all resources God provides me for His honor and the betterment of His creation. This identity reshapes the way I view my personal and material resources.
Caretaking and caregiving are not popular words nowadays in our me-first, take-care-of-my-own, independence-honoring culture. The thought of it screams inconvenience, sacrifice, weariness, even futility.
But God’s Word is unchanged by the times, circumstances or culture. “In essence, stewardship or caretaking defines man’s relationship to God,” says author David Henderson.
When we internalize this identity, it invites God’s plans into everything we are and own – from our time, possessions and talents to every relationship, from families to strangers.
Consider who owns your time. It is one of God’s most precious resources. I pray Psalm 90:12 often: “Teach us to number our days aright, that we may gain a heart of wisdom.”
To “number” here implies to allocate, assign or purpose wisely. I remember how short and fleeting our time on earth is so I ask, “what things does God deem most valuable?”
“How much time do I devote to those things?”
Paul cautioned early Christians: “Be very careful how you live…making the most of every opportunity, because the days are evil (Ephesians 5:15).”
Living wisely involves using time to honor Christ through our words and example.
Scripture also tells us that time getting to know God through study and prayer is never wasted. Time spent building the Church and loving others with God’s love is time well spent. Time invested in sharing the gospel of Jesus is an eternal time investment.
God also “owns” my possessions.
As “manager,” I’m learning to hold all I have loosely, asking, “What do You want me to do with this thing, or this money, or this talent or personality trait?”
“How do You want me to tend or manage this trouble or sorrow you’ve allowed?”
What about our abilities and talents? The apostle Peter has steward-like words for us: “Each one should use whatever gift he has received to serve others, faithfully administering God’s grace in its various forms. If anyone speaks, he should do it as one speaking the very words of God. If anyone serves, he should do it with all the strength God provides, so that in all things God may be praised through Jesus Christ. (1 Peter 4:10-11).
What about the relationships God gives us to tend on His behalf?
Do I faithfully look at my interactions with others as opportunities to serve God and to serve them? Can our time together be an encouragement to all of us? Can I reinforce what God is doing in another’s life?
I’m learning from a close friend that even “chance meetings” have Godly care-tending potential. She believes God often has divine purposes for even “random” encounters with others to whom God leads her.
She even prays about where God wants her to take the conversations.
She is a faithful, thoughtful caretaker of all whom God puts in her space.
We must affirm and bless those parenting children, aunts, uncles, grandparents, friends, teachers and leaders of the young entrusted to them; those who tend the old, the infirm, the poor, the disabled, the disenfranchised, the spiritually weak, the weary, and all others who fall through safety nets; pastors who tend whole flocks and the many who care for the sick and dying.
Caretaking is a tireless but holy calling.
So, why do believers do it? Because it’s their family identity. We are members of God’s redeemed family, part of a greater (eternal) shared mission.
Care-tending is an identity rooted in Godly calling, perspective and willingness. It’s sometimes like swimming upstream, gaining no ground, wishing to give up. In those times, we remember that we are taking part in one of the most important callings God has for His people–selfless service, with an eternal end in mind.
I invite you to ponder this phrase “God’s caretaker.” Consider its many implications in your daily life and its biblical meaning. Then, perhaps, reconsider its value amid all else the world says your identity is or must be.
Linda Cagnetti was a professional journalist with daily newspapers for 35 years, primarily with Gannett Newspapers (incl., their Cincinnati Enquirer and Florida Today publications). Linda attends Grace Community Church in Montrose. She and her husband Frank have one adult son, and parent a fourteen-year-old grandson.
