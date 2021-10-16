RELIGION: Another stunning autumn splendor

Once again, we have been experiencing stunning autumn splendor. The aspens are giving way to their natural colors of yellow, orange and red. The oak brush is both yellow and orange. The trees in Montrose are changing into a host of colors. The changing vegetation signals the plant world is going into dormancy for the winter. It causes me to pause and be grateful.
Deciduous trees like aspen respond to the sun by producing chlorophyll that is involved in photosynthesis. In photosynthesis leaves absorb light and turn that into energy so the plant can grow. The absorbing green substance is chlorophyll. Around each minute opening in a leaf are guard cells called stomata. They are closed at night but when sunlight hits them, they open allowing light to enter the leaf facilitating photosynthesis.
Evergreen trees have stomata as well. If you look at the underside of a spruce needle, for example, you will see a white line. That is where the stomata are located. During photosynthesis oxygen is exhaled and carbon dioxide is inhaled maintaining a crucial balance to climate as well as production of energy for tree health. This is a grand design for deciduous and evergreen trees in our temperate climate.
By the way, photosynthesis is why growth rings are present on trees in temperate climates. Every tree produces one growth ring a year as it grows and falls into dormancy.
I believe we see clearly, therefore, God’s grand design even in leaves. You might say that aspen and other deciduous leaves reveal their true color when they stop photosynthesizing and the green chlorophyll is gone. And it is inspiring to see the array of colors God plans for the forest. The past three weeks have been especially breathtaking here in southwest Colorado.
Since God cares for leaves of trees in such detail, won’t he also care for you and me? Autumn splendor each fall reminds me of his care. And so does the sky at night. At this time in the evening sky after the sun goes down, you can see Jupiter to the southeast Saturn to the south and in the far southwest Venus before it disappears beyond the horizon. To the north you can see Cassiopeia, the Big Dipper and Little Dipper and the north star. Whether I am looking at autumn splendor or the majesty of the nighttime sky, creation reminds me that God cares.
Psalm 8:3-4 reads, “When I consider your heavens, the work of your fingers, the moon and the stars, which you have set in place, what is mankind that you are mindful of them, human beings that you care for them?” Since God cares for creation, and humans are more valuable to him than plants or animals, God cares for you.
Our culture, unfortunately, is struggling with so much toxicity that I have never seen it more divided. Perhaps it leaves you thinking God does not care. Why would he allow for division? God gave humans free will and in exercising that free will humans can choose to do right or wrong. They can choose to bless or blast others. They can choose to be part of the problem or part of the solution.
As God’s image bearers and his placement of us over creation, it is our job to take care of it and reflect his nature. It might be simplistic, but I think if people would take time to enjoy God’s creation found in his autumn splendor and his majesty in the nighttime sky that would put our problems in perspective. Those problems are exceedingly important and the answers or the solutions are not easy to find. We need to collaborate, therefore, to find solutions.
Two weeks ago in the Montrose Daily Press, two articles talked about prayer. One was written by Dr. Mary Vader and the other by pastor Buddy Cook. I believe prayer is the pathway through which God guides us to the solutions for the vexing problems we experience.
As James 4:8 says, “Draw near to God and he will draw near to you.” That verse is on a calendar in my office showing the sun’s rays darting through a beautiful American Beech tree with yellow and orange leaves. Well . . . I think it was a beech, but it has been many years since my forestry days.
Whatever you are going through, God cares for you. You might be in a great deal of physical pain and God knows all about it. You may have experienced an agonizing loss recently and feel abandoned, but God is here for you. I have a friend named Jenna, a newlywed, who just communicated that the special treatment for her cancer did not work. It has now spread to other organs in her body.
In a couple of weeks, she will begin chemotherapy. She asked us to pray for healing that through her healing God would get the glory. But she also tenderly said with tears dripping from her cheeks, “And if not, you are still good Lord. . . If he gets the glory though healing me then praise God. But if he has another situation or outcome, then how blessed am I!” Jenna is an outstanding example to me of genuine faith. Her story inspires me to do better. It inspires me to continue to look to God and find him in the astounding creation he has given.
Autumn splendor reassures me God is in control and God will carry out his plan. The vastness of the nighttime sky reminds me of the infinite love God has for us that is greater than the entire universe. So as you think about God and his grand design for you, look out and look up and be amazed what God is doing.
Mike Lundberg is the pastor at Church on the Hill.
