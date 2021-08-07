RELIGION: At the end of the day

Sometimes I think of “Who am I?” in terms of what we say at the end of the day. That moment when our loved one says “Hi, honey! How was your day?” Or we have crawled into bed and are going through the day in our mind just before falling asleep. What kinds of things do we say and why?
For some of us, it is all about relationships. I’ve been reading Genesis lately and I can just imagine Leah (Jacob’s first wife) going to bed crying because ever since Jacob married Rachel (the second wife) she has felt abandoned. This family drama dominated their life. Leah named her second son Simeon because she felt like “the Lord heard that I am not loved” (Genesis 29:33). I have a friend who said a “good day” was when he had a chance to make someone laugh. Who are we? We are wives and mothers and friends. We are our relationships.
Others are creative types. They give us a “show and tell.” Look at what I made today! A food lover cloisters him or herself away in the kitchen and unveils, when we arrive home, a masterpiece to match Krispy Kreme’s Luxe doughnut. Another artist comes home and shows off a letter written to a superior. The purpose of sharing the letter is to note the phrasing. “Wasn’t that a perfect way to make my point!” Who are we? We are inventors, designers, makers. We are our expressive creations.
Then there are those who are efficient producers. They come home overjoyed about how they were able to bring some order to the chaotic set of file cabinets at the new workplace. They lay in bed evaluating how much they “got done” or confessing the list of things “left undone.” For gardeners, politicians and homemakers, making the world a better place involves bringing order out of disorder. Who are we? We are makers, developers, builders. We are our productions.
Or it is about our freedom. Simple freedoms are especially noticed by those who suffer the lack of them. A recent survey revealed that most people without homes in Denver would rather live in a tent than a shelter. Why? Because in a tent we have the freedom to order our own lives. We celebrate, after an injury, the freedom to finally get up and walk, to write or shave with our familiar hand. The joy (and challenge) of adulthood is that now “nobody can tell me what to do.” Who are we? We are choosers and deciders. We are free.
I look back at the end of my day to ideas. Did I clarify some difficult question? Did I finally understand that book I have been trying to digest these past few months? Did I discover evidence that would point toward truth? Did I find a way of linking diverse perspectives in a larger frame of reference? For some, the work of the mind is what makes it all worthwhile. The process of observation, experimentation, discovery, analysis: this is what makes us alive. Who are we? We are thinkers. We are dreamers and analysts and philosophers. We are our thoughts.
And there are some who give up. Things happen in the day: some may be pleasurable and others not so much. But none of that really matters. We go through the motions of life. Our plans live or die. Relationships come and go. We create and destroy. We have some freedoms but are denied others. So what. Who are we? Who knows?
I could list more examples but you get my point. People have emphasized one or another “who are we’s” throughout the history of this world. What strikes me is God’s sense of all this.
In the first chapter of the Bible, God explicitly declares that he is making human beings in the divine image. “So God created human beings in his own image, in the image of God he created them; male and female he created them” (Genesis 1:27). What is most fundamental about human identity — in the first chapter of the Bible — is that we resemble God. Our very being, what makes us tick, has something to do with our relationship with God. God is absolutely free, able to extend his will however he wishes. God knows everything, Infinite Mind. God brings order out of chaos, the Creator of the universe. God is Trinity, being relationship within and expressing relationship without. God experiences all this fundamentally. We only experience this partially (and somewhat twisted due to sin — thus those who have “given up” are in one sense correct).
Who are we? We are dreamers, mothers, creators and more. Every aspect of life has meaning for us: real meaning, but only partial meaning. In relationship with God it all makes sense.
Evan B. Howard, Ph.D. is the founder/director of Spirituality Shoppe, an Evangelical Center for the Study of Christian Spirituality. He is an affiliate faculty with Fuller Seminary and is the author of many books and articles, including Praying the Scriptures. He leads workshops and seminars on Christian spirituality. Evan is a member of All Saints Anglican Church. He and his wife Cheri have two adult married daughters.
