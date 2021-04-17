RELIGION: Beware of stingy love

We’ve written and read many love lessons in this space in past weeks. We’ve unpacked the famous 1 Corinthians 13 “love chapter” that details the ways God tells us to treat one another.
Christ followers know what love looks and acts like.
If you’ve forgotten, here’s a sampler: God’s kind of love is patient, kind, not proud nor easily angered. It forgives readily. It keeps no record of wrongs.
It trusts and perseveres. It says accept one another, have compassion for one another, encourage and honor one another. And on and on like that.
We read it and we know it in our head.
Why then are we often stingy with this kind of loving?
Christian believers try to live out “God’s kind of love” because we long to see unbelievers come to faith in Christ who will change their lives. We help pave the path to God when we love His way.
The apostle Peter speaks to this endeavor: “Above all, keep loving one another earnestly, since love covers a multitude of sins.” (1 Peter 4:8). How? Earnestly and intentionally, constantly and fervently.
Nonetheless we can be stingy lovers. We withhold love while many around us crave to belong, yearn to be accepted and loved without preliminary conditions – even in our own families.
There was a time in my faith journey when my heart was far from God. But a few genuine Jesus-lovers welcomed me just as I was. Their consistent, patient lovingkindness (which mirrored the Father’s lovingkindness), drew me back into fellowship and changed the course of my life.
Stingy is defined as “reluctant to give or share; not generous.” It’s a bit different from “frugal” that is defined as prudent, not wasteful.
Stingy implies we don’t want to be generous, or we choose not to be for any number of reasons.
We may be stingy with our time, our ideas, our apologies, our encouragement, our praise, our gratitude, our help, our resources, our forgiveness, our grace and mercy. We fear others will take advantage of us (or have).
We rationalize that some people don’t deserve our love or haven’t earned it.
We love with much caution, or even resentment. Our love has brakes that we use more than the accelerator. Or maybe we withhold it because it’s not a priority. It’s inconvenient or uncomfortable.
Prejudice, pride and pique can produce love stinginess.
Proverbs 3:27 says “Do not withhold good from those to whom it is due, when it is in your power to do it.” (The Message version says “Never walk away from someone who deserves help; your hand is God’s hand for that person.”)
“We cannot do the impossible. We cannot give what we don’t have,” writes teacher/author Ray Ortlund.
“But when we have it, wisdom says, ‘Give it away.’”
The grace of Jesus taught the Apostle Paul to say, “I am a debtor.” (Romans 1:14) He did not see himself as a demander but a debtor. Nobody owed him a hearing. He won a hearing by loving people the way God loved him —graciously.
“Let me show you how radical this is,” Ortlund continues. “We’re told ‘Do not withhold good from those to whom it is due.’”
The alternative ESV translation says: “Do not withhold good from its owners.” If you have good you can do for somebody, then legally you own it, but morally they own it.
The state has no right to force you to be generous. And no one can walk into your house and start helping themselves to your things and say, “The Bible says I own it.”
What the Bible says to them is, “You shall not steal” (Exodus 20:15). But what the Bible says to you is, “You shall not withhold.” We sin against each other not only by the bad things we do but also by the beautiful things we withhold.
Stingy love is a life-depleting sin.
Ortlund says, “It is a sin to tell ourselves, ‘I’m not doing anybody any harm.’ The question is, what good are you withholding? Jesus withheld no good thing from you.”
All around us are opportunities to breathe life into more people. “We cannot do everything. But we can do something, for Jesus’ sake. If we have the ability, they have the ownership. And we owe it today, not tomorrow,” he says.
“Withholding love is withholding Jesus,” writes Jared Wilson, author of Love is Oxygen.
“The love of Jesus has no bounds, limits or expectations. It just loves. If you call yourself a Christ follower, then you are called to reflect the same image with the same intensity. Love can take us places that hate could never reach.”
When we withhold good from people, we withhold God from them. I don’t want to be a stingy lover. How about you?
Linda Cagnetti was a professional journalist with daily newspapers for 35 years, primarily with Gannett Newspapers (including their Cincinnati Enquirer and Florida Today publications). Linda attends Grace Community Church in Montrose. She and her husband Frank have one adult son and parent a 14-year-old grandson.
