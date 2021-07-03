RELIGION: Celebrating our religious freedom

Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof… (The First Amendment).
We are so blessed to live in a country of religious freedom. It is not only a blessing, but a privilege guaranteed by the Constitution in the Bill of Rights. The United States was founded on moral and ethical values, not bloodlines or genealogy or dictatorship, or a state religion. It was founded on the free exercise of a person’s religious choice.
The group of people now known as the Founders of America, (there were influential women as well as men in the group), came from diverse religious backgrounds and beliefs. Some were Anglican, Presbyterian, Congregational, Dutch Reform, Unitarian, Quakers, Lutheran, Evangelical and Roman Catholic. Some of our Founders were Deists.
Deists believe there is a supreme being who created the universe and the natural laws and gave humans reason as a “reliable means of solving social and political problems.” Thomas Jefferson was a Deist and he said, “…religion is a matter which lies solely between man and his God…”. The First Amendment reflects that position of Jefferson and the other Founders.
The uniqueness of the spiritual connection between a person and God is something we can all celebrate. There are no words to describe that connection because it goes beyond words. All religions celebrate this spiritual connection and there are many paths to help and support the individual to make and maintain this connection. There is no right or wrong path. It is the choice of the individual to follow the path that best nurtures and sustains him or her. The path is not the important consideration — the spiritual connection is.
Nicholas Rathod, in The Founding Fathers’ Religious Wisdom, suggests that “rather than listening to those who distort history and pit one faith as superior to others because it is more “American,” we should instead be working together on a shared spiritual vision — to empower the poor and marginalized, heal the planet, bring relief to those who suffer, and bring peace to our precious world… we should be grateful to our founding fathers who purposely devised a government and a nation based upon the Constitution that gave people the freedom and liberty to practice their religion.”
Practicing your religion of choice is empowering, especially when it does not infringe on or demean another to practice his or her religious or spiritual choice. That is why the interfaith movement is growing so fast in today’s world. It is a means to be “working together on a shared spiritual vision” while following your own religion. It is a way to honor the legacy of the Founders of America, who knew there is a strong unity in our diversity.
The Declaration of Independence helped define our foundation by asserting that all humans are created equal and blessed with certain rights. These rights are unalienable or inalienable, they cannot be taken away, transferred or surrendered. No one can take away your right to religious freedom.
Unfortunately, there are many Americans who forget that the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution apply to all Americans. Gunmen storm into churches and kill those who do not believe as they do. Arsonists burn down churches, synagogues and temples not only to damage the buildings but to damage the hearts of the people who worship there. During the wars, American citizens who followed the same religion as our “enemies” were bullied, brutalized and killed.
But there are also times when people of different religions and denominations come together to help each other, to pray together and to work for the common good. They co-sponsor food drives, build houses together, help each other in disasters, respect and honor each other as Children of the Divine. They come together to rebuild those houses of worship that have been burned, comfort those in grief, and even stand together in peace and forgiveness.
America is a model for the rest of the world. Let us put aside those beliefs that separate us and choose new ones that unite us. We are all humans trying to make and maintain that unique spiritual connection to the Divine. What does it matter if my prayers are different from yours? They are all going to the same place, to the same Infinite Spirit, to the Great Mystery that created us all. Let us move beyond what separates us to celebrate what brings us together in unity.
Celebrate your religious freedom this Fourth of July in a new way by also celebrating the religious freedom of your neighbors and all the religions in our community. Let us open our hearts to embrace all the religions of the world as the unalienable right of each person to choose how to connect to God.
There is a spiritual power in our diversity when we unite for the highest good for all.
Rev. Arlyn Macdonald is the senior minister of the Spiritual Awareness Center and Dean of the Spiritual Development Institute.
