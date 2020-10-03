During an election year, especially, many of us remember the old saying that keeps us from talking about politics or religion at the dinner table. However, I disagree. Disagreement in the life of a follower of Jesus should not be the means to disband a friendship or keep one from engaging with others. Civility and humility in this nation start with us.
Thomas Jefferson wrote a letter to William Hamilton in April of 1800 saying, “I never considered a difference of opinion in politics, in religion, in philosophy, as cause for withdrawing from a friend.” He was making comment on war, the fact that his friendships lay on both sides.
We live in what should be the most beautiful democracy in the world, and yet, we cannot escape some less beautiful things like the political finger-pointing, hateful rhetoric, lack of listening and the honest search for justice and truth from both major political parties running our country. We sit on both sides of this war.
If you read these words and think this statement is wrong, that only one particular party is doing these things, I encourage you to take a moment and take a look at your heart, for it may have become hardened toward your opponent’s party. Jesus warns us against allowing our hearts to become hardened.
As we approach the November election, and as we find ourselves outraged at the opponent and their party, we may also find ourselves acting out in certain ways like placing larger and larger signs for our party in our yards, avoiding certain neighbors, and inundating ourselves with news from “our” side of the media spectrum only. There is nothing “wrong” per say about these actions, unless you take the words of Christ seriously.
Jesus often talks in Parables, stories, and in one particular story in the book of Matthew (Matthew 21:28-32) he talks about two sons and their actions versus their words. He is showing the leaders of the day who believe they are following God’s laws, that action in doing what God desires is more important than saying the ‘right words’ in front of others. He goes so far as to tell these religious leaders that the sex workers and formerly corrupted IRS agents will go into the kingdom before them.
Friends, I am a pastor. I did not gain this title simply by obtaining a master’s degree and passing the two years of boards and written examination of the church. I gained this title because I was ordained by God, and the church then did their own examination of me. Daily, my job is a call to self-examination, and if I am not showing love, mercy, and grace to all people, then I have failed, and should turn in my credentials.
Each one of us is ordained by God to be on this earth, living and breathing. Our titles and fancy words, our pageantry on belief don’t matter to God. What matters to God is what we do with our lives. Are we seeking justice, working for mercy, and being humble in our call to be Christlike?
If we are not working for racial justice and looking for reconciliation, then we are not Christlike.
If we are allowing pride and arrogance to harden our hearts toward any group of people, we are not Christlike. If we are more worried about a political candidate and party than we are about people’s livelihoods in our very neighborhood, then we are not Christlike. If we are condemning others for their choice in candidate, judging them for who they will vote for, then we are not Christlike.
Rabbi Lauren Holtzblat spoke at Justice Ginsburg’s service in the hall of the Supreme Court two weeks ago and said, “Born into a world that does not see you, that does not believe in your potential, that does not give you a path for opportunity, or a clear path for education, and despite this to be able to see beyond the world you are in, to imagine that something can be done. That is the job of a prophet. And it is a rare prophet who not only imagines a new world, but also makes that new world a reality in her lifetime. ...”
Justice Ginsburg helped to pave the way for women in this country. Ginsburg imagined a country that would treat women, pay women, and see women, as equal to men. While we are not there yet, we are as close as we’ve ever been. No matter how you may feel about Ginsburg’s rulings from the bench, I hope you can respect her accomplishments.
Some of you have seen the now famous photograph of Ginsburg riding a top an elephant with Antonin Scalia, another Supreme Court Justice, who she vehemently disagreed with in ruling after ruling. Their interpretation of, and rulings on, the Constitution of this nation could not be more divergent, and yet, as that picture shows us, they valued each other as friends and vacationed together with their families.
She not only paved the way for women, immigrants, and lawyers, but also she paved the way by living her life in a way that showed us how to nurture deep and abiding relationships with others (even though we may disagree with them).
While you may be hesitant to bring up politics or religion with anyone you are unsure of their stances, I encourage you to practice civil discourse, civility and humility. This nation is in need of people acting more Christlike with more love and less judgement. We are a nation that can be beautiful and civil again, and it starts with you and me.
