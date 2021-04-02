To collaborate means to work jointly on an activity, especially to produce or create something.
We seem to have a dearth of collaboration today in our culture. In fact, what we have is the cancel culture of the moment. I hope that is a passing phase.
Our country was built through collaboration.
The first settlers collaborated with the Native Americans to survive. The 13 Colonies banded together during the Revolutionary War to win our independence.
Our country faced a bitter Civil War that divided families, but finally after the war collaboration won out through the reconstruction period. Two shocking world wars split by a painful economic depression brought us together and we defeated ominous enemies of the likes we had never seen before.
Then in the 60s, our country became divided over racism and the Vietnam conflict.
We were attacked within our borders on Sept. 11, 2001 and are still recovering from that shock.
Today, racism has reared its ugly head again and we are polarized more so now than at any time in my memory. Senseless mass shootings continue to occur the most recent being in Boulder last week.
It breaks our hearts to see this carnage in our country. Plus, we have had the frustration this past year of dealing with COVID-19 pandemic that may have changed the way we do many things forever. We can bury our heads in frustration, or we can choose to follow a better way.
That better way is the path of collaboration. We need to work together again. God took the initiative of working together with us.
While He could have cancelled us, He chose to work with us. He knew we could not solve our sin problem, so He provided a way in His son Jesus. Jesus His eternal son came to this earth to live and die for humanity and then be raised on the third day.
That is what Easter is all about. This Sunday we celebrate the resurrection of Jesus from the dead. When Jesus died on Good Friday, He paid the penalty in full for human sinfulness.
Then when He arose on Sunday morning, it proved that He had victory over death and sin.
When we choose to believe in that, it sets us free from our sin and gives us a responsibility.
That responsibility is to collaborate. In the Bible Christians are called ministers of reconciliation.
That is found in 2 Corinthians 5:18-20 and reads, “All this is from God, who reconciled us to Himself through Christ and gave us the ministry of reconciliation: that God was reconciling the world to Himself in Christ, not counting people’s sins against them. And He has committed to us the message of reconciliation. We are therefore Christ’s ambassadors, as though God were making His appeal through us. We implore you on Christ’s behalf: Be reconciled to God.” (NIV)
God gave His son Jesus to bring back to Himself the sinful world. That is reconciliation. And He gave us the ministry (service) of reconciliation. That happens best when people collaborate.
When we see collaboration leading to reconciliation, it is powerful, refreshing, and inspiring.
You may be one who considers themselves to be far from God and want nothing to do with Him or His people. You may be a Christian who is honestly struggling with your faith leading to disappointed with God. You may have experienced the heartbreak of losing a loved one and are wondering why.
Life may be going so well that you feel you do not need God. Or you may be a Christ follower who is totally sold out to God and the message of reconciliation He has given you to share with others.
Whatever your perspective, reconciliation will happen as we choose to collaborate. As we work together for a common goal, we begin to see those who are different in a better light.
We begin to see those who have offended us like God sees them. We see them as fellow humans with aspirations and goals and desires just like us.
Years ago, just after graduating from seminary, I was given the task of performing a funeral service for a man who had been brutally murdered.
He had been a bartender at one of Denver’s strip clubs. He was a compassionate soul and often took patrons home to provide a place for them to stay.
One night he took home a young couple. This couple proceeded to murder him. After repeated attempts at pouring bleach down his throat, they were successful. The man who died was named Doug.
He was also the son of a circuit court judge in Denver. As I talked with the family and some of his friends, I learned how compassionate he was, even though he worked at a questionable establishment. After the service, we proceeded to the graveyard service at the cemetery. It was the longest graveside service I have ever done. We had an open mic and girl after girl who worked as strippers and bartenders came and shared how much they appreciated “Dougy” as he helped them with various financial and relational problems.
I began to see these ladies were human, just like me, with goals and aspirations and desires of their own. Doug collaborated with them to make their lives better. He changed my life too.
In the spirit of Easter, therefore, we can work together because Jesus paid the ultimate price so that He can use us in making a better world.
It amazes me that when people collaborate, reconciliation often takes place because they begin to see God in the other person. With whom will you collaborate this week?
Also, I encourage you to attend one of our wonderful churches this Sunday, Easter Sunday, Resurrection Day. Look on this and the other religion page for service times.
Happy Easter!
Mike Lundberg is the pastor at Church on the Hill.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.