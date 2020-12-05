In 2012, Clint Eastwood and Amy Adams starred in a sports film titled, “Trouble with the Curve.” The film revolves around an aging baseball scout Gus (Clint Eastwood) whose daughter Mickey (Amy Adams) joins him on a scouting trip. In a dramatic scene, Mickey discovers an unknown talent named Rigo. She brings Rigo to a tryout where he throws to a high draft pick named Bo Gentry. Gentry is disdainful of this unknown pitcher who he remembers selling peanuts at baseball games. Rigo throws several fastballs which Gentry cannot hit. Mickey then asks him to throw his curve ball which Gentry misses dramatically validating Gus’s assessment that he has ‘trouble with the curve.’
For most of us, 2020 has been just that, a curveball which, like Charlie Brown, we are dramatically having trouble connecting with and end up on the ground saying, “good grief”. The COVID-19 virus, the divisive presidential election and racial unrest have been a few of the factors in this ‘unprecedented year’ which have disoriented us leaving us swinging in the wind looking for something solid to hang on to as the ground moves beneath us. As we do, we are tempted to grab onto earthly ideas, relationships, addictions, etc. which we feel will help us cope with the uncertainty of the times we live in because we are having trouble with the curve ball of 2020.
So, what do you do if you’re having ‘trouble with the curve’? According to the Baseball Positive blog, “A batter who is successful in hitting the curve ball doesn’t swing at the well-located curves. They let those pitches go by, even if they are going to be called a strike. A good batter understands that hitting a well-located curve ball, in most cases, ends up as a ground out.” In other words, you let the good ones go and look for a pitch you can hit.
As Christians, Jesus calls us to focus our attention not on the circumstances around us but on Jesus himself. Hebrews 11 instructs us to “throw off everything that hinders and the sin that so easily entangles. And let us run with perseverance the race marked out for us, fixing our eyes on Jesus, the pioneer and perfecter of faith. For the joy set before him he endured the cross, scorning its shame and sat down at the right hand of the throne of God. Consider him who endured such opposition from sinners, so that you will not grow weary and lose heart” (Hebrews 12:1-3).
Jesus encourages us to take our eyes off the world and its chaos and put our trust in his words which will remain despite the difficulties we face. “Heaven and earth will pass away, but my words will never pass away” (Matthew 24:35).
In Matthew 7:24-25, Jesus teaches us that “everyone who hears these words of mine and puts them into practice is like a wise man who built his house on the rock. The rain came down, the streams rose and the winds blew and beat against that house; yet it did not fall, because it had its foundation on the rock.”
On the contrary, Jesus tells us that all these things we try to grab ahold of to steady us in these uncertain times are like the “foolish man who built his house on sand. The rain came down, the streams rose, and the winds blew and beat against that house, and it fell with a great crash” (Matthew 7:26-27).
As followers of Jesus we can trust that no matter what life throws at us we can stand strong in the grace and strength he gives us. “Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever” (Hebrews 13:8).
2020 has had its ups and downs, twists and turns, but we can count on the fact that Jesus will lead us safely through.
Buddy Cook is pastor of Montrose First Church of the Nazarene.
