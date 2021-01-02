My father-in-law passed away three weeks ago. Cheri and I cared for him to the bitter end. “Pa,” as our children affectionately renamed him, had a tough time his last few weeks. Late stage Parkinson’s disease hit him hard. We experienced his wants growing more basic almost every day.
“What do you want?” We keep asking this question as our series of articles continues into a new year.
Pa’s decline kicked in with a series of falls. His legs just didn’t hold up any longer. He would call us from the house he had lived in for thirty years. We would make the drive from our home, ten minutes away, and help him up. Pa was frustrated with these falls, especially as things got worse. Once, we arrived to hear Pa’s pronouncement, “I guess you’re just gonna have to commit me.” Cheri looked at him and asked, “Is this what you really want?” Pa said, “No.” What he really wanted was to preserve his independence, with a few caring visits when needed. In time our drives grew more frequent and finally we made arrangements for one of us to “visit” on a 24/7 basis.
Cheri remembers having a lovely conversation with him about “polyrhythms.” Pa had a doctorate in music. He helped create the Montrose Joyful Sounds, an ensemble of people with various abilities and disabilities. He was arranging music up until his final month. Pa’s mind grasped the complex but his body required the simple. One day, in his last week and barely able to mouth words, he rallied and began sharing with Cheri how he has been thinking about music with different rhythms going on at the same time. “Polyrhythms.” Cheri listened, asked questions, and then responded to Pa’s request for water, offering him a sip of water through a straw. What Dr. Pa wanted, and could not provide for himself, was a drink of water.
There was also this one night when I was keeping vigil in his room. Unable to swallow by now, he had not eaten for a couple of days. His voice was weak, only communicating very slowly in single words. Consequently, I was unsure when I heard him. “Choc — late.” I approached the side of his bed. “Pa, did you say, ‘chocolate’?” He repeated, “Choc — late.” I ran to the kitchen and broke off a piece of his favorite chocolate bar, wondering if I would be endangering his life to offer him this treat. But I knew how he loved sweet chocolate. I put the piece in his mouth and he sucked on it a bit, and spit it out. Then the next word — “Milk.” Again, I poured some milk in a small cup and offered him the straw. Pa took a few sips. Then again he spoke, very slowly. “That. Was. Good.”
Jesus, in His last weeks, spoke about a time when King God would honor those who attended to His most basic wants (Matthew 25:31-46). “I was sick and you visited Me.” “I was hungry and you gave Me something to eat.” “I was thirsty and you gave Me something to drink.” “I needed clothes and you clothed Me.” Those He was speaking to questioned, “When did we see You hungry and feed You, or thirsty and give You something to drink?” The King replied, “Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of Mine, you did for Me.”
“What do you want?” “Then what?” We’ve been asking these questions in our articles. Last week, Melanie Hall helped us turn our gaze from 2020 toward 2021. She gave us three words: Reflection. Renewal. Reconnection. Amen. Oh, how we need to look back and take stock of what we have learned in 2020! Oh, how we need to experience a renewal of our mind as we look forward to 2021! Oh, how we need to reconnect in love in the coming year! But I want to add one more word to the list: Respond. Respond, as best we can, to the most basic wants of those within our circle.
Many of us ‚ especially when we include the body of Christ around the world — have friends whose wants have been reduced to the basics in 2020. Friends in Asia who are literally starving for lack of food shipments. Friends in nursing homes who are isolated and in need of communication. Friends nearby who have lost jobs and need a helping hand for awhile. In those last weeks with Pa, Cheri and I felt like we were walking on sacred ground. Serving Jesus. And we were. As we all step into 2021, let us not forget that when we respond to the basic wants of those around us we respond to Christ Himself. Who is that person for you?
Evan B. Howard, Ph.D. is the founder/director of Spirituality Shoppe, an Evangelical Center for the Study of Christian Spirituality. He is an affiliate faculty with Fuller Seminary and is the author of many books and articles, including Praying the Scriptures. He leads workshops and seminars on Christian spirituality. Evan is a member of All Saints Anglican Church. He and his wife Cheri have two adult married daughters.
