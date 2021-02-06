Communication is such a tricky thing. So often I find myself at odds with another person simply because I make assumptions about what they are saying. I filter the meaning of what their words mean through my life’s experiences, which are different from theirs. Or I have expectations of how they should respond to me and I get triggered when they don’t show up for me the way I would like them to.
This became very clear to me the other day when I had a phone conversation with my sister. We see things differently in several ways, which separates us from the sisterhood we share. I called her after Jan. 6. She saw the whole situation differently from me. As we talked, I could feel my heart begin to race. I realized that my racing heart wasn’t a result of anything she was saying, but how I was receiving it. I realized that I had come to the call with expectations and that was what was causing my heart to race. She was not who I thought she should be in that moment.
I spent many days thinking about our phone call and after hearing President Biden’s acceptance speech about coming together in unity, I realized what I needed to do. With my sister, I needed to find the common ground, the place where we could meet with acceptance and love. My desire is to have an honest loving relationship with her. In order to do that, I have to show up without expectations. My expectations stand in the way of my being able to see who she is. We may not believe the same way, but we really want the same thing, to be seen and accepted for who we are.
After this realization I called my sister and made amends for showing up with expectations of how she should be. That was the beginning of a change in our relationship. We are exploring new ways of showing up for each other. This is an on-going process but I think one that will result in an honest, loving connection between the two of us.
Our country seems to be in the throes of an inability to communicate. We have beliefs that are at odds with each other and we are stuck fighting for the right to be right. What if that is our problem, not the belief itself, but what that belief does to our ability to communicate with each other? A wedge is fixed between us and we are not open to hearing the other side.
Are we not all part of the same family, the family of humanity? We live in the same country. We have all been created by the same creator and we have all been created in love, to love. We all get side-tracked from unity and love at times, but we can, with God’s help, return to our purpose. That purpose is to love one another.
So, what is our common ground? Where can we come together in unity? Do we not all want what is best for our country? What if we were to put aside our belief in what that should look like long enough to hear what the other side is saying? What if we tried to hear beyond the words to the meanings that are hidden beneath them? With God’s guidance, I believe we can find a common solution, a solution that honors us all, a solution in which we all feel heard and respected.
I believe, to be able to live in this common solution, God needs to be present, for it is in His presence that the love, compassion, wisdom and strength needed to move through this will be found. It doesn’t matter what name you ascribe to God; God is God and God knows who He is.
The final solution to all of our problems today is to invite the presence of God, the Divine Mystery of all that is seen and unseen, into all of our conversations, into the very nature of our lives. It is acknowledging that we are one in the family of God and that love is the foundation of who we are.
Rev. Catharine Gates is serving as interim assistant minister at the Spiritual Awareness Center. She is also a spiritual life counselor.
