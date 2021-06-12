God sightings. Where do I see God at work these days? Last time I wrote about choral music. This time I want to tell you about a ministry to the trailer parks of Montrose. The ministry is an answered prayer for me.
I remember my meeting with John Hayes in 2005. John and his wife Deanna were the founders and directors of InnerCHANGE, a ministry among poor people around the world. They supervised teams in Phnom Phen, Glasgow, Caracas, Los Angeles and more. But in 2005 they were in Ouray for a much-needed sabbatical.
John and I met together regularly, and one day and we got to talking about poverty in rural areas. Where would InnerCHANGE plant a team in Montrose? The answer was obvious: the trailer parks. So we ended up taking a tour of the Montrose trailer parks.
John writes of that trip, “I loved that day. I remember coming home and sharing to Deanna how promising I thought a ministry in that setting could be. I remember she gave me a long knowing look as if to say, ‘Don’t even think about that for us.’”
They already had a lot on their plates and did not need to interrupt their sabbatical with plans to start a new team. But that was the moment where I began praying in earnest for the people in the local trailer parks.
Arnie Chavez started visiting one of the parks around five years later. Arnie had come from a rough background in Phoenix and moved to Montrose with a vision for outreach to the underserved.
Arnie describes his call to ministry with a question that is similar to the one John and I were asking: “Where would Jesus go in Montrose?” And his answer was the same as ours: the trailer parks.
He began visiting one of the trailer parks and then started showing films there on Friday nights. He and some friends would set up chairs, bring food and a grill and invite the community to share a film together.
The film was family friendly and periodically explicitly Christian. Through sharing films and food they got to know the park community on their own turf.
In time they started a youth group with games, food, and a Bible study. Those groups were life changing for some of the kids.
Arnie developed a formal relationship with one of the churches in town. He was assigned the role of “missionary to Montrose,” originally raising his own funds but then later on given a staff position at the church.
They expanded their ministry, extending God’s grace to five parks and exploring ministries elsewhere (by the way, the name of his work is “Extending Grace,” a ministry of Grace Community Church). They built playgrounds, conducted Vacation Bible Schools in the trailer parks, distributed food, facilitated Christmas parties and more.
And ten years after their beginnings they are still at it and growing. Extending Grace employs three staff and manages around 20 volunteers for the ministry.
I joined them for the youth group meeting a few weeks ago. When I arrived a woman (Julia) and her assistant were leading about ten children in outdoor games. By the time they moved into the trailer park common building there were fifteen or twenty.
They gave the children water and snacks, divided them into two groups, and then led them in a Bible study. The leaders were explicit, the main goal of this time was to help them know Jesus.
I was impressed at the level of sincere interest among these elementary and middle school children, many of whom had never been in a church. By the end of the study these young people knew: they were God’s masterpiece.
The next evening I joined the food distribution team. The truck was ready to go. Nice boxes of food were prepared for five or so families, identified as being in need either by the trailer park managers or through call-ins.
We drove to each home and delivered the boxes personally. In one case, we were unable to deliver the box and asked another neighbor if they needed food. The neighbor had been getting into her car at that moment to go for groceries.
One of the food team members told me of a time when they delivered food while a guest was at the house and the guest encouraged them to pray together. What a rich time of prayer!
Arnie considers Extending Grace to be somewhat unique in Montrose. His aim is not necessarily to bring people into church buildings—many of them would never do this—but rather to spread God’s love to people in need right where they live. I see God at work in this ministry, an answer to a prayer I have prayed since 2005!
Evan B. Howard, Ph.D. is the founder/director of Spirituality Shoppe, an Evangelical Center for the Study of Christian Spirituality. He is an affiliate faculty with Fuller Seminary and is the author of many books and articles, including Praying the Scriptures. He leads workshops and seminars on Christian spirituality. He and his wife Cheri have two adult married daughters.
