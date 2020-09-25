To be sure, we are going through some confusing times. COVID-19 has tested our country’s resilience as issues of unhappiness, tragedy and restiveness have arisen. Lives lost and damages caused by hurricanes and wildfires have heightened fears and uncertainties. And there is an election ahead in over 40 days, but who is counting?
Through all this confusion, the gifts of faith are often being questioned. Where action is called for, whether socially, administratively or politically, the values of faith are often set apart from the discussion as personal opinions. Rather, we are inundated with the constant noise of headlines, sound bites and political rhetoric. Any expression of wonder at the amazing works which God performs, especially through these confusing times, can somehow be seen as an anomaly. Could not His work be made more evident to those who struggle for a quick, sure resolution to the present difficulties? Is He really here? For those with these questions, please read on. At least we may agree that there is something beyond us, working quietly to help us through this journey.
There are certainly issues of our times which appear to be moving beyond us and will be of great concern far beyond the months ahead. But there is one issue that is included on the Colorado Nov. 3 ballot which we should be alert to, for a small gift is to be offered. An opportunity for each one of us to make a vote for the precious gift of life for another person. To vote yes on Proposition 115 for babies who have achieved 22 weeks of life in their mother’s womb, to be allowed the right to a natural birth. That these little ones will achieve at least the legal status deserving of life-giving support and be freed from the threat of abortion, to be given the chance to be born into this world. Forty-two of the United States already recognize and guarantee this right of the 22-week-old unborn person. Colorado yet lags behind.
The gift, which is being offered, is certainly not an inordinate request. Scientific studies show the hidden, developing embryo can taste, smell and detect sounds, especially the voice of the mother, during the second trimester of pregnancy. The developing heart begins to pump blood by the sixth week, and at week 10 he or she has the major organ systems and human characteristics which will be unique to him or her throughout the life ahead. By week 22, the child is a vitally developed human being. Many are born just so, even before that 22nd week, to live healthy, normal lives. Under Proposition 115, these unborn babies of 22 weeks will have the opportunity to live and to be born just like every human being deserves.
Let’s take a moment to celebrate the amazing work of staff and volunteers of the Life Choices Family Resource Center in Montrose. The LCFRC walks with expectant mothers, fathers and families of unborn children through sometimes difficult and lonely pregnancies. Through the ultrasound machine these families can see the hidden gift of the life of the unborn. “Look, I can see a heartbeat. I can see fingers, toes, earlobes, look, she’s sucking her thumb.” The LCFRC is visited 1,100 times per year, providing sonograms and referrals for women’s health issues as needed. Incentives are offered in parenting classes and baby-to-toddler essentials such as diapers, clothing, furniture and car seats. As well as providing a post abortion trauma healing program, Surrendering the Secret. All free, through the partnership of LCFRC with private and corporate sponsors, and the support of more than 20 local faith organizations. Serving Delta, Gunnison, Mesa, and San Miguel counties. It’s happening. We can do this.
In these confusing times we have an opportunity to bring forth another gift. We can touch real lives somewhere, somehow, on this upcoming November ballot. Even better, we will touch the hidden, invisible lives, the unborn person who will be given a voice, the baby who will someday walk with somebody we don’t know, the child who will change the future for the better in a way we can’t foresee. Perhaps we will never meet this person who is to be given this life. But we can vote yes on Proposition 115, to make this one difference, to bring it about, and to just say yes for a change.
As for the rest of the noise and political confusion out there, our faith in this cause has reason behind it. When we say yes to life, to the hidden, fragile and most vulnerable among us, the blessings flow mysteriously, in hidden ways, given by the hidden power which creates and guides us all. God is working in our midst.
Stephen Berg is the fifth bishop of the Diocese of Pueblo.
