RELIGION: God’s kindness: Better than the world’s brand

I loved the sign above the restaurant door: “Be kind or be gone!”
I wish I could say that to half the world these days. I wish we posted it over our homes, workplaces, schools, churches, our whole community. Maybe even the White House.
What if kindness — the Jesus kind — covered a world that’s so often mean-spirited and calloused toward the needs and feelings of others?
Never mind that some people think kindness is out of vogue for a culture that shouts for its own way. Or that kind is a “cool” word to put on T-shirts and bumper stickers, attempting to get the attention of cruel, apathetic and brazenly unkind violators.
But kindness didn’t originate with Oprah’s “be nice” culture, however well meaning it is. It’s been around since the beginning of time. In His divine kindness, God gave us life. In His kindness, He gave us His Spirit’s presence here with us and the hope of eternity spent with Him. His kindness takes up residence in us when we accept His kind of love. His kindness exceeds the world’s kindness. And we’ve never needed it more.
We’re exploring the dimensions of God’s love in our love-starved world. In 1 Corinthians 13, the Apostle Paul tells us what God-defined love looks and acts like in everyday life. It’s about behaviors and attitudes that could doctor our diseased world. It’s not about astounding feats. It does not picture love in ideal surroundings but rather in the midst of an evil world, a faulty church and needy people. It describes how the inner heart of love looks in these times and places.
Today, I’m looking at one of Paul’s 15 characteristics of God-defined love in action: “Love is kind” (1 Cor. 13: 4).
I’m talking about the kindness that is fueled by the kindness of God Himself. It rises above the feel-good-be-nice standard. It draws people to God and His ways. It can save lives and divert people from destruction. This kindness requires divine fuel to operate.
The dictionary associates “kindness” with being friendly and considerate. But it fails to depict the full meaning of Godly kindness – the kind that is rooted in Christ.
The New Testament Greek word for kindness is chrestotes. It implies tender concern, uprightness. It is the picture of one who spontaneously seeks the good for others, always ready to show compassion. A similar Greek word means a softening or mellowing of something that was once harsh.
Kindness is powerful. Scripture says it is God’s kindness that leads us toward repentance. His kindness (withholding His wrath, providing salvation and redemption) intends to point us to repentance of sins, to change our inner selves and our old ways of thinking toward His purposes (The Amplified Bible).
Prison ministers tell us that among even hardened inmates, it’s often the kindness of Jesus-loving ministers or other people that turns them toward God — not lectures or harshness. Repeated kindness — in words and deeds — opens paths to understanding and accepting Jesus’ love when other paths fail. Anywhere that people are in need of God’s love, kindness may open doors that won’t budge otherwise. British theologian Fredrek W. Faber, said, “Kindness has converted more sinners than zeal, eloquence or learning.”
We’re talking about kindness that we give to others who may not be able to give anything back, who may not deserve kindness (in our eyes) and who frequently don’t thank us for it. But Christ-kindness calls us to look at those who have no defenders. It calls us to welcome the rejected in our land, to befriend the friendless and bless our enemies. It tells us to lift up the broken, enlarge the small and favor the weak. Like Jesus did. Like God does.
Tall order! This love is impossible to do by manpower or will power alone. Apostle Paul tells us that it is the work of the Holy Spirit within us, reproducing the character of Christ in us that enables this loving kindness.
In the Bible book of Ruth, Naomi was transformed from a bitter woman in despair into a joyful person through the selfless kindness of Ruth and Boaz. This highlights that God’s provisions often comes to us through the kindness of His obedient people.
I’ve been the beneficiary of others’ God-inspired kindness. I am forever grateful. I regret the times I could have been kind, but wasn’t. Or times I ignored someone’s suffering because I couldn’t fix it. Or times when my unforgiveness, judgment or apathy kept me from extending kindness to someone.
Solomon instructs us, “Never tire of kindness and loyalty. Hold these virtues tightly. Write them deep within your heart.” (Prov. 3:3). As writer Kahlil Gibran said “kindness is like snow – it beautifies everything it covers.”
Ah, our world needs it so much! And it’s free for us to give and accept … if we will.
Linda Cagnetti was a professional journalist with daily newspapers for 35 years, primarily with Gannett Newspapers (incl., their Cincinnati Enquirer and Florida Today publications). Linda attends Grace Community Church in Montrose. She and her husband Frank have one adult son, and parent an fourteen-year-old grandson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.