RELIGION: God’s truth through the turmoil of trauma

The dictionary defines trauma as a “deeply distressing or disturbing experience” and offers up a list of synonyms that include shock, upheaval, heartbreak, torture, anguish and hardship. Those of us who have experienced trauma describe it as unimaginable or incomprehensible suffering. It can be unbearable in the eye of the storm and the aftershocks that follow.
Trauma is like that. The initial event or series of events ravages through our lives like an earthquake creating devastation but the aftershocks or reliving of the trauma can continue to damage us and those around us. The loss of a child is immediately crushing and continues to be experienced long after the initial loss. We attend the high school graduation of our child’s classmates celebrating with them while re-experiencing the loss of our own child. A home ravaged by fire creates an initial trauma but is felt again the following Christmas when we remember the heirloom ornaments are forever lost.
In this series, we have been asking the question of “What then do you want it to be?” There is a quick answer for those who have suffered the anguish of trauma: “I wish it never had happened.” We yearn for someone to “make it all go away.” We are surrounded by love and support during these times by those who would do just that — but can’t.
For Christians, it is then when we confront the fullness and faltering of our faith. We cry out, “God, where are you in all of this?” and “why is a loving God not making it all go away?” Dr. Matthew Stanford of the Hope and Healing Center and Institute has authored several books on the subject and offers five truths.
Truth 1: God is present and in control of our suffering. The lives of great men of faith, David, Jeremiah and Job, show us this. In the 13th Psalm, David asks God to not forget him and free him from his sorrow. He closes the Psalm declaring his trust in God’s unfailing love and the goodness God has shown to him.
Truth 2: God is good and cares for us. The goodness of God and his love for us is proven in salvation. The words of Jesus in John 15:13, “Greater love has no one that this, that he lay down his life for his friends.”
Truth 3: Through our trials and suffering we have an opportunity to draw closer to God. Jesus provided this example in his suffering. In the Garden of Gethsemane, Jesus cried out to God, “My Father, if it is possible, may this cup be taken from Me. Yet not as I will, but as you will.” He prayed again to God later again saying, “may your will be done.”
Truth 4: Jesus understands what it is to suffer. Born into poverty, He narrowly escaped the mass slaughtering of children. His life on earth was full of persecution because of His teachings and He was betrayed by one closest to Him. His life ended with public humiliation and a slow, tortured death.
Truth 5: Our identity is grounded in Christ. We are not victims defined by our circumstances. We are God’s children, chosen and holy in his image. Ephesians 1:4, “For He chose us in Him before the creation of the world to be holy and blameless in His sight.”
Holding close to these truths provides us the answer to “what then do we want it to be?” We focus forward on the “to be” which brings hope. Hope is the gateway for healing that comes through Christ. He tells us in 2nd Corinthians 12:9, “My grace is sufficient for you, for My power is made perfect in weakness.” Through this grace, we find the one who calms the storm and provides peace to His chosen children.
Melanie Hall, a western Colorado native, is mother of three sons and works in the community as a director of a nonprofit clinic providing services to the underserved.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.