RELIGION: God was there!

Did you know that God was at the Olympics? I did! I saw God in every face of every athlete getting ready to compete. I saw God in the exuberance of their families, even though they were miles away across the world. I saw God in all those who proudly showed off their medals, and in all those who came in last.
I saw God in divers flinging themselves off the high platforms; in runners who gave everything they had to cross the finish line; and, in gymnastics, water polo, equine sports, shooting, wrestling and more.
I saw God in the face of the young 14-year-old Chinese girl, Quan Hongchan, who won a gold medal with her three perfect (10) platform dives, the youngest member of the Chinese team. I saw God in the faces of the three 13-year-old women’s skateboarder medalists: Sky Brown, Great Britain’s youngest team member ever; Japan’s Momiji Nishiya; and Brazil’s Rayssa Lael.
I saw God in the faces of Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy and Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar, who agreed spontaneously to share the gold medal in the high jump competition. I saw God in all the athletes, who wanted to win just one more medal before closing their Olympic career and in the faces of the young athletes hopeful for a medal and so grateful for the experience of just being at the Olympics. God was there in that moment and in every single moment of every sports event.
God shone out of the face of 24-year-old Simone Biles, who brought the importance of taking care of our mental health in these times to the world, thereby inspiring us and also the members of her team to call on their own strengths and win medals.
I saw God in all those who greeted the athletes, danced, sang and welcomed them with graciousness and joy. And I heard God speaking through Seiko Hashimoto, a former Olympic skater, and president of the 2020 Olympic Organizing Committee in Japan. She said to the athletes and to the world, there is “unity in our diversity.” She prayed for all the people in war and conflict and invited the world to join in an Olympic peace.
I was so surprised to hear my own words spoken by someone across the world and so happy that these words and ideas were going out to all the people in the world. She said, “Here is a vision for the future, one that embodies unity in diversity, one of peace and respect for one another.”
Then God spoke through Thomas Bach, the President of the International Olympics Committee who talked about the Olympics having a 3,000-year-old commitment to peace. He said that the model of these athletes standing in solidarity, helping, caring and sharing with one another symbolizes the new Olympic motto of “faster, higher, stronger, together.”
He said, “United in our diversity, we become bigger than all our parts.” He suggested that solidarity was the next step for humanity after recognizing our unity. He ended his speech by welcoming the Refugee Team composed of athletes who had to flee their countries under terrible conditions and reminded them that all the people in the Olympics were behind them.
As the Emperor of Japan officially opened the games, just as his father had done back in 1964, I thought about how important families are to the world and to peace. I expressed my gratitude for my own family, which had just come for a visit after so many months of isolation. I prayed for all the families who would soon watch their own sons and daughters compete together in peace and all the families of the world to realize the importance of peace.
As the 1,800 lighted drones formed a globe of the world high over the stadium, five famous singers from each of the five continents sang one of my favorite songs on the big screen. I felt that God was present in that moment, honoring all the Olympic athletes, past, present and future; all the workers and volunteers who helped them stay safe and get to the games; and honoring all of their families and families everywhere. I felt God’s presence in that moment of peace. And as John Lennon’s inspiring song, “Imagine,” went out to every country in the world, my heart opened fully, and the tears fell from my eyes as the Presence of God filled my heart and soul and I felt it spread out to all the people of the world. We were all united in our diversity, if only for a moment in time. I will never forget that precious moment.
My Olympic experience reminded me of the importance of remembering that God, the Holy Spirit, is in every moment of our lives. When we are aware of God in each moment, we are moved beyond words to the truth that we are all beloved Children of God, no matter the color of our skin or hair, the way we choose to worship, or our preferences for expressing our life. God is always present. It is us who forget to remember. May your awareness of God’s Presence in your life bring you an “Olympic” moment.
Rev. Arlyn Macdonald is the senior minister of the Spiritual Awareness Center and Dean of the Spiritual Development Institute.
