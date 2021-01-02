RELIGION: God wastes nothing

As you read this, we have all made the leap from one year into a new one. How wonderful to finally leave 2020 behind, a year that seemed a decade long and heavy as stone.
Now that 2020 is safely behind us, a big little phrase keeps rolling around in my head: “God wastes nothing.”
I have always appreciated this assertion and have used it often when reflecting on my experience of being treated for breast cancer 20 years ago. While I would never wish a cancer journey on anyone and would never choose to repeat it myself, I have often found myself grateful for the lessons and learnings that arose from one of life’s more difficult stretches of road. Thinking back on my breast cancer diagnosis and treatment in 2001, there is always much to genuinely give thanks for — from the exceptional care I received, to the brave strength of patients whose situations were far more difficult than mine, to the gifts of help and compassion I received from friends, family and even strangers. Believe me when I say that cancer made me a better pastor, and for this, I am immensely grateful.
Now, I’m no Pollyanna nor am I someone who is quick to say to myself or others “turn that frown upside down.” If it is true that God wastes nothing, and I believe this is so, then this means that God does not want us to waste or dismiss how hard things actually were or felt in 2020.
Last year, some of you lost your jobs or were seriously downsized because of the pandemic. This warrants grief and anger that God does not want you to waste. In 2020, some of you were diagnosed with COVID-19 or someone you loved was; you may have even lost someone to the virus. The emotional freight of this should not be brushed aside or wished away. Nearly all of us had holidays that weren’t at all what we would have wanted because we had to socially distance; tending to our feelings of loss here is vital.
God wastes nothing. What about us? What blessing or insight might we miss if we quickly wad up last year and toss it in the proverbial trash like so much used Christmas wrapping? If we rush to rid ourselves of 2020, if we are prone to write the year off as a wash, if we hurry away the feelings that have risen up in us because of the kind of year we’ve just finished with, then what do we risk missing? What “somethings” might God have waiting from a year that felt like a giant nothing?
In I Thessalonians 5: 16-18, we read “Rejoice always, pray continually, give thanks in all circumstances.” This encouragement is not for the faint of heart or the lazy. It takes time to find what is worth rejoicing over, particularly in a pandemic. It takes work to dig down to discover what, in challenging circumstances, genuinely warrants thanks. Praying continually is probably the only way to get from A to B in all this.
Before we let 2020 grow small and then disappear in our rearview mirrors, we would be wise to claim whatever good we can from a year that was incredibly hard and, for some, even horrible. God wastes nothing and neither should we.
Rev. Karen Winkel is the pastor at Community Spirit Church
