Gratitude and appreciation go hand in hand. They are partners in recognizing the good qualities in others or situations. Gratitude is being thankful, and appreciation is translating the feeling of gratitude into words and actions. Gratitude is the feeling and appreciation is the expression.
The basis for all gratitude is thankfulness to our Creator for our life. To be awake to the beauty of the world and to be aware of who we are is a wondrous and precious gift. Sometimes we forget to be thankful for our lives and our ability to perceive the good around us. We move out of our appreciation zone into our complaining zone.
Counting our blessings morning and evening is a good way to move back into our appreciation zone. Even famous country western philosopher Willie Nelson remembered the secret to changing your life. He said, “When I started counting my blessings, my whole life turned around.” God’s wisdom is born in each person as a part of the gift of birth. We are grateful for the wisdom that wakes us up to changing our lives through gratitude and appreciation.
The next step in gratitude is being thankful for all your own good qualities and showing appreciation to yourself. You are a precious gift from God to this world. Stop calling yourself names and feeling less than a beloved child of God. An unknown person said, “God didn’t make any junk!” You are not junk; you are a gift, and you are the hands and the heart of God in this world.
From self-appreciation we move to gratitude and appreciation of others, to seeing the good that shines through them. But sometimes, through our distorted perception, we do not see the “good,” only the “bad.” Right now, in the midst of our political season, all we are hearing is the “bad,” the blaming, the name-calling. We are continually invited to join in, and we forget that what we focus on becomes our reality. It takes a great effort to return to harmony and balance and to see and appreciate the good in everyone. A good exercise is to see all the good you can in all the candidates.
Are you still in your complaining zone with your family? How often do you say, “Thank you; I appreciate you; I love you,” to your spouse, your mother or father, to your children, your siblings? How many warm words of encouragement do you give? How many random acts of kindness do you do each day? How often do you call your friends – just because? Can you move back to your family appreciation zone?
Moving our appreciation zone further we can be grateful to all the firefighters battling the wildfires burning up our precious forests across the west. We can be grateful for the disaster workers aiding those who have lost everything in the hurricanes in the south. We can express our appreciation to the frontline workers giving so much to help in the pandemic all over the country and the world.
Even if we can’t reach out to others far away, we can reach out and show our appreciation to our local firefighters, police officers and medical community. Let us see the good. Let us appreciate the time and effort they give to keep us and our community safe. In showing our gratitude to our local folks, our gratitude goes out to all the others.
There are so many other people who have continued to support the life of our community. Business owners, restaurant workers, grocery and department store workers, radio, television, and newspaper staff have all been here for us. Let us show our gratitude and appreciation to them all.
And let us reach out with gratitude to all the religious and spiritual leaders in our community who continue to bring us uplifting messages and good counsel in these trying times. Their work continues despite the limitations on meeting together with their congregations. They are faced with creating new and creative ways to bring spiritual nourishment and comfort to their people through technology. We appreciate their efforts and hard work to help keep us connected to our spiritual foundations. Thank you to everyone who serves our community in such selfless ways to support our spiritual life.
Even in these difficult times, we can write letters of appreciation and we can send contributions. We can say “thank you” in person and we can pray. Through these simple acts of appreciation, we show our gratitude and truly feel thankful.
Gratitude and the expression of appreciation are so important to meet the challenges of these times. They are tools we can use to make a difference in our own lives and in the lives of others. If you are feeling out of sorts, go back to your appreciation zone and start counting your blessings. Practice being thankful for all the good in your life. Let us be the heart and the hands of God for each other.
I invite you to celebrate the International Day of Peace on Sept. 21 by making a contribution for the relief efforts or writing a thank you note to the people in our community who have made a difference for good in your life.
