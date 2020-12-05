RELIGION: Handling excess baggage

When I travel, I’m an over-packer. I lug along more than I need, unsure what to leave behind. I see lots of other over-packers in airports, too. Over packed baggage is costly and tiring for all of us to carry.
There’s another kind of baggage in life. It’s spiritual and emotional. So as 2020 winds down and you’re spiritually tired, be reminded that armies cannot travel well if they’re weighed down with too heavy baggage. They’re neither flexible nor agile in warfare. The same principle would matter in God’s army of believers.
After a year that’s been emotionally and spiritually battering, it seems a good time to check and recheck our baggage. Today, I’m working on my “let go” list.
What can I leave behind to make room for what’s next spiritually? What’s taking up space that could be devoted to sacred places devoted to God only? If I unpacked emotional baggage such as hurts, doubts, guilt, fear, anger, insecurity, misunderstanding, bitterness, discouragement and all their cousins, what could God use that space for in my life right now?
Like with our physical “stuff,” we also can become “spiritual and emotional hoarders,” writes author Karen Schatzline. “We find it difficult to let go of old habits and old mindsets. All the while, the Holy Spirit is trying to get us to let go of the things that weigh us down and make us wimpy witnesses.”
This baggage stands between us and spiritual growth. It loads us down so that we can’t be who we need to be and do what we’re called to do as builders of God’s kingdom. We have little joy, hope or life to give to others.
We’ve been asking in this writing series “What do we want?” What I want now is to take a deep 2020-ending breath, and recheck my spiritual and emotional baggage to lighten it for the coming year. What do I need to put on the discard pile for God to carry off to the dump?
Author Marilyn McEntyre suggests a few specifics for a “let go” list: Let go of self-defeating stories we tell ourselves about ourselves. Let go of yesterday’s injuries. (Forgiveness can be a long process, especially when there’s no repentance on the other side, but it’s an act of self-liberation for us.).
Here’s a tough challenge: “Let go of the result,” McEntyre writes. “For example, when rearing children we pour love and efforts into them and give them to God. It’s the same with our health, professional lives, our friendships. We enter our tasks with focused, prayerful intention, doing the best we can to enable the result we hope for, and trust we can leave it to God to correct our intentions and make our efforts fruitful, even when the fruits may be very different from what we expected and even if they’re brought about by what looks like failure.” She adds, “It’s good not to judge too quickly what is a success. Stories about loss and failure, given time and perspective, turn out often to be stories about God’s grace.”
I’ve added others to my personal 2020 “let go” list. Let go of habitual hurry. Give myself more permission to pause and linger. Let go of a steady stream of bad news and perpetual political outrage. Let go of yesterday’s unfixable mistakes and regrets. (This is an annual struggle for me.) Let go of petty but lingering grievances.
One useful spiritual inventory is the armor of God described in Ephesians 6:14-17. We can use it to examine our individual spiritual condition. Mark D. Roberts of Fuller Seminary suggests we think about the extent to which we actually, regularly, intentionally and faithfully wear each piece of armor. You might ask yourself:
• Belt of Truth: How committed am I to knowing, believing, speaking and living the truth of God? When am I tempted to settle for less than the truth?
• Breastplate of Righteousness: Are the relationships of my life right? Are there any in need of repair? If so, what am I doing about these?
• Gospel of Peace: How is the peace of Christ evident in my life? In my inner life? In my relationships? Am I a Godly peacemaker?
• Shield of Faith: Am I well grounded in the basic, historic Christian faith? When I feel tempted or attacked, do I find assurance in the core truth of Christianity? Do I know the truth well?
• Helmet of Salvation: Do I live as someone saved by grace through faith? Or do I keep on trying to earn God’s favor through my works and judge others the same? How generously do I share God’s grace with others?
• Sword of the Spirit: Is my life shaped by the good news of God’s grace in Christ? Do I share this good news with others?
This can give us an inspired framework to examine our spiritual lives regularly. It can show us where God has been at work in us or where we could grow.
Linda Cagnetti was a professional journalist with daily newspapers for 35 years, primarily with Gannett Newspapers (incl., their Cincinnati Enquirer and Florida Today publications). Linda attends Grace Community Church in Montrose. She and her husband Frank have one adult son, and parent an fourteen-year-old grandson.
