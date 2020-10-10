RELIGION: Have respect for one another

In 1967, Aretha Franklin recorded a song that won her two Grammy awards, reaching #1 on Billboard’s top 100, and placing number five on Rolling Stone magazine’s list of “The 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.” The title of the song is “Respect” spelled out of course. The songs most famous lyrics go like this. “R-E-S-P-E-C-T, find out what it means to me, R-E-S-P-E-C-T, Take care of... TCB.” (TCB — taking care of business) The song is often seen as an appeal for dignity and respect for those who feel marginalized or overlooked. A plea to be seen, heard and listened to.
It appears that in our current day we are far more interested in speaking than in listening. Social media is awash with disrespectful, rude and downright mean posts on from online trolls or “haters.” Between Twitter feuds and Facebook rants, rudeness has become our new normal and it carries over to real life. According to author Danny Wallace, “People feel they have to share their opinions on everything, everywhere, at all times, even if backed up by scant knowledge and then they have to broadcast that opinion, importantly, and in a forthright manner so that they cut through the noise. Rudeness cuts through.” This was fully demonstrated in what will probably go down as one of the worst presidential debates in history where both candidates succumbed to the temptation to interrupt, berate and name call, leaving some people to ask, “Is this the best American society has to offer?” From all appearances, it looks as if we have lost the ability to have honest, respectful civil discourse with other people.
So, what do we do? Perhaps the words of Aretha Franklin’s song can help us. Her lyrics make a bold request, “R-E-S-P-E-C-T, find out what it means to me.” Respectful discourse begins with a willingness to listen to other people. God’s word speaks to us regarding how we are to respond to those who disagree with us. “My dear brothers and sisters, take note of this: Everyone should be quick to listen, slow to speak and slow to become angry, because human anger does not produce the righteousness that God desires” (James 1:19-20). We can’t begin to understand what respect means without first listening to those who seek it.
The Oxford dictionary defines respect as “due regard for the feelings, wishes, rights, or traditions of others.” Respect takes the interests of other people into consideration when acting or speaking. In Luke 6, Jesus urges his disciples to do just this. “Do to others as you would have them do to you. … love your enemies, do good to them, and lend to them without expecting to get anything back. Then your reward will be great, and you will be children of the Most High, because he is kind to the ungrateful and wicked. 36 Be merciful, just as your Father is merciful.” (Luke 6:31,35-36) Paul writes, “Do not let any unwholesome talk come out of your mouths, but only what is helpful for building others up according to their needs, that it may benefit those who listen” (Ephesians 4:29).
Why does Jesus and the New Testament writers speak so much about the interests of other people? It comes down to what we value. Paul again writes, “Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit. Rather, in humility value others above yourselves, 4 not looking to your own interests but each of you to the interests of the others” (Philippians 2:3-4). When we value other people, we treat them with respect. But what makes human life valuable, anyway?
Scripture teaches that God views every person as an individual with value and worth. Jesus often conversed with people that his contemporary society considered less than valuable — the prostitute in John 8, the socially outcast woman at the well in John 4, a blind beggar at the gate of Jericho (Luke 18), Matthew the Jewish tax collector and Zacchaeus the corrupt politician (Luke 19:5). All human life is valuable because we are all created in the image of God. “So, God created mankind in his own image, in the image of God he created them; male and female he created them.” (Genesis 1:27 NIV) Jesus states; “The thief [the devil] comes only to steal and kill and destroy; I have come that they may have life and have it to the full” (John 10:10).
What would happen if we treated other human beings as the valuable creation of a loving and gracious God? What if we could see the image of God in the homeless person on the street, the prisoner behind bars, the immigrant at the border, the unwed pregnant mother as well as her unborn child? What if the people who disagree with us on political or philosophical issues could see each other as unique creations of God? Perhaps them we could offer them a little respect.
What can I do about the lack of respect in our society? Perhaps Aretha Franklin’s lyrics can give us some direction. “R-E-S-P-E-C-T, Take care of... TCB.” (Take care of business.) Paul writes, “Be careful to do what is right in the eyes of everyone. 18 If it is possible, as far as it depends on you, live at peace with everyone. 19 Do not take revenge, my dear friends, but leave room for God’s wrath, for it is written: ‘It is mine to avenge; I will repay,’ says the Lord” (Romans 12:17-19). Followers of Jesus, don’t succumb to rudeness, rather do the work of giving respect and participating in honest, respectful debate with other people. Then perhaps the people who know us will see our lives and glorify God whom we serve (Matthew 5:16, 1 Peter 2:12) even in a divisive election year.
