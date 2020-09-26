RELIGION: He bore it all

Since April I have been immersed in the life of Jesus. It’s part of a Christian renewal program called The Spiritual Exercises of Ignatius of Loyola. Each morning I spend some time reading a portion of the Gospels and then spend time “being there” for a while. I imagine myself as one of the shepherds gazing upon this baby whose birth some angels announced to me. I join with Jesus as he collects a group of friends and followers. I hear Him tell a paralytic to “take up your bed and walk.” I watch Him welcome the leper and the Samaritan, and rebuke the scribes and pharisees.
For the past month I have been accompanying Jesus toward death. The person guiding me through the program instructed me simply to be with Jesus as a friend. I have experienced Jesus bonding with us at the Last Supper. I wondered if He would do some spectacular miracle in front of Pilate and finally establish the kingdom we all longed for. And then I cried in grief and confusion seeing Him introduce John and Mary to each other as mother and son, and knowing then that He was going to die.
Since April, I have also been staying in touch with friends. Lots of phone calls and zoom meetings. One family lives in Minneapolis, in a mixed neighborhood not far from where George Floyd was murdered. I have felt their lament. Another friend lives in Caracas, Venezuela. He tells me of their “new normal,” where it is not easy to buy food and one can spend half a year’s income to purchase a black market bus ride to the south end of the country. My younger daughter helps people in Denver who have no home. There are more on the streets than ever, she says. I also visit with fellow teachers and church leaders who are struggling to care for simple classrooms and congregations when the “rooms” are online and “congregating” is difficult. It feels like a lot to bear these days.
Then, one morning last week, I thought of another friend. This young woman has a lot to bear, too. When it gets to be overwhelming, she cuts herself on the wrist. Not suicide — yet — but a still a way of directing the pain of life into herself in a physically tangible way. So, as I was having my devotions, watching Jesus get nailed to the cross, I realized, those nails pierced Jesus right in his wrists, the very spot where this young woman pierces herself. Jesus cried out in a loud voice, “My God, my God, why have you forsaken Me?” expressing the very sense of abandonment that my friend suffers. Christ was pierced so my friend did not have to pierce. Christ experienced abandonment so that my friend could experience welcome. He bore the pain so she wouldn’t have to. Wow!
Throughout the rest of the week, that little insight for one friend just seemed to grow for all my friends. Jesus died as a victim of the manipulation of religious, racial and political tensions. Jewish leaders were afraid that Jesus’s popularity would incite unrest, bring the wrath of the Gentile powers upon the Jewish population, and end their freedom of religion once and for all. Better to sacrifice this one healer in order to save the nation. Jesus bore the social tensions of His day so we might reconcile them in our day. This same Jesus was stripped naked. He watched the soldiers dividing His clothing among themselves. You can’t get poorer than this. Christ gave up everything to enable us to share something, which is exactly what happened in Acts 2.
Jesus left home and family when He became an itinerant teacher, and He praised those who followed Him in this practice (see Matthew 19:27-29). The Jesus who hung on the cross died in solidarity with my daughter’s homeless friends, for He said to those who welcomed the stranger, “whatever you did to the least of these, you did for Me” (Matthew 25:40). Jesus also felt the painful compassion of a leader, the tenderness for His friends from whom He would be distanced through death. In John 17, He pleads on behalf of those with whom He shared a 24/7 life for three years. You can sense this tenderness when you read this prayer.
And so here I am today, joining with many other Christians in Montrose, in the United States, and around the world. We feel the pains of the world. We are aware of our own unclean lips and we acknowledge that we live among a people of unclean lips. But you, Lord Jesus, bore it all. In all our trials, let us never forget Your trials, and the death that brought us life.
Evan B. Howard, Ph.D. is the founder/director of Spirituality Shoppe, an Evangelical Center for the Study of Christian Spirituality. He is an affiliate faculty with Fuller Seminary and is the author of many books and articles, including Praying the Scriptures. He leads workshops and seminars on Christian spirituality. Evan is a member of All Saints Anglican Church. He and his wife Cheri have two adult married daughters.
