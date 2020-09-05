We have been exploring what difference faith in Christ makes in navigating uncertain times.
At present, life feels like a minefield where a misstep could be catastrophic. There is, however, a person who has the map that can keep us from harm as we try to move forward in this perilous situation. Omniscient God has the knowledge of where the dangers are and has expressed His willingness to assist us in our travels.
How do we access this map? A principal means is through prayer. Prayer is not a one-way scream at God for help. It is a two-way conversation, where we express our concerns and questions and He gives meaningful response.
How do His response occur? Are Christians basically schizophrenics, hearing voices? Scripture is replete with instances where God has spoken audibly. However, that is not His most common method of speaking to our questions. Sometimes He uses scriptures to direct us.
David said, “Your Word is a lamp unto my feet and a lamp unto my way” (Psalm 119:105). By spending regular time reading God’s Word, we often see there are times when a scripture directly addresses the concern of our hearts as if it had been written for us at that moment.
God often leads through others. Solomon, who was renowned for his wisdom, declared that “there is safety in a multitude of counselors” (Proverbs 11:14). Believers should surround themselves with mature Christian people who can help them talk through their major decisions. Solomon said the success of our plans hinges on this circle of godly advisers. In Proverbs 15:22, Solomon stated that, “Without counsel plans fail, but with many advisers they succeed.”
God’s response can be through the condition of our hearts. If we want to discern God’s guidance we must slow down and examine our hearts.
Socrates said that the unexamined life is not worth living. We miss the path of wisdom if we are too focused on activity without reflection.
In my life, I have passed through many crossroads having launched dozens of new ventures in business and ministry. Occasionally, I will choose a fork in the road and immediately become very uncomfortable. Upon reflection, it becomes clear that I missed a road sign from my Heavenly Father and had taken the wrong path.
Years ago, I was driving on a narrow road in rural Switzerland in the wee hours of the morning. At one point, a railroad track merged with the car road because there was no room for separate roadbeds. I became used to driving by focusing on the rails. Suddenly the road became very bumpy and soon I found myself in front of a railroad station, the auto road having diverged some hundreds of yards back. We must learn to attend to discomfort, since it is often His message to us that we took a wrong turn. This heart guidance can also manifest itself in a strong positive urge to take a particular action. We are compelled that something must be done.
One of my favorite passages in the Bible is Psalm 32:6-8, “Let everyone who is godly offer prayer to You at a time when You may be found; surely in the rush of great waters, they shall not reach him. You are a hiding place for me; You preserve me from trouble… I will instruct you and teach you in the way you should go; I will counsel you with my eye upon you.”
We need to develop the habit of prayer even when we are not struggling for our lives. It empowers us to keep afloat when the floods do come, as they inevitably do.
Modern culture demands “safe places.” We all, in fact, do need safe places in our lives, but they are not locations where no alternative viewpoints are permitted. Such an artificial haven is nearly impossible to create and maintain. We all must engage with a world which is hostile at times. The true safe place is portable. It is the presence of God in our hearts and minds which gives us peace even in the midst of storms. It is the confidence that God has committed to weather the storm with us and to deliver us.
Verse 8 gives us confidence in tumultuous times. God promises to instruct us and teach us in the way we should go and to supervise our passage with His own eye. How can we be anxious about the minefield when all-seeing, all-powerful God guides us through it?
On Sept. 26, the churches of Montrose are inviting the community to gather from 10 a.m. to noon at the prayer tent on the corner of Woodgate and Townsend to seek God’s guidance for our community and our nation. All are welcome. Will you join us?
Doug Kiesewetter is a serial start-up business and social entrepreneur, having launched 13 for-profit ventures and many non-profits over the past four decades. He is currently CEO of a Montrose-based solar manufacturer and chairman of Waterstone, a public Christian foundation in Colorado Springs. Doug is a member of Cedar Creek Church. He and his wife Deborah have two adult children and four grandchildren.
