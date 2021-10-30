RELIGION: Hear our prayer in our grieving

I noticed this week that the American flag near my grocery store was again flying at half-staff. For whom are we mourning today, I wondered? Maybe it was for all of us in our collective grief, mourning for losses of all kinds.
I favor writing uplifting, optimistic messages, but sometimes you have to deal with what seems most real at the moment.
I think of this as we continue writing on the theme “for what shall we pray, why and how?” Maybe today, we pray for all of us under a cloud of grieving — for family and personal friends suffering and dying from the lingering coronaviruses, for the deafening chaos in national politics, for recent disasters from wildfires, hurricanes and flooding. The changes in everyday life as we’ve known it have flooded us relentlessly the past two years. We go to sleep at night and wake up to a new reality. The losses of loved ones, of property, of freedoms, of peace pile up faster than we can grieve them. Yet we know that grieving is normal and needed for healing.
Scripture says “Hope deferred makes the heart sick” (Prov. 13:12). Indeed, it’s difficult to embrace the magnitude of so many deaths and disasters in such a short time. Our hearts get sick.
None of us are in this alone. By this time, many have lost family members, jobs, businesses and relationships. Hopes for careers have not panned out. Health and family finances have given way. Politics at all levels feature screaming matches, sometimes with just cause, sometimes not. Social media scatters lies and hate seeds like an unstoppable whirlwind. Fear of lost freedoms mount alongside ominous uncertainty about the future.
Whether or not you have yet directly experienced the pains of loss, a collective spirit of lamentation and sorrow seems to have fallen upon our national family. The sheer thought of hundreds of thousands of fellow humans, enough to fill whole cities, suddenly gone, is mind-numbing.
Today, I want to just cover my ears, shut my eyes and weep for all of us. I have one ear on the world around me and the other on the divine shepherd heart of Father God.
As we edge toward the end of 2021 and “a new normal,” grief and loss will take different forms. Our losses aren’t the end of the world, but they are losses and it seems right and prudent to grieve them for now.
Grief can manifest as anger, says grief specialist Barbara Karnes. That anger shows up endlessly in daily news. It manifests in unending violence, mounting grievances, rudeness, vile speech, disdain toward one another, irritability, impatience, sadness and depression. “These are expressions of the collective grief we are feeling,” she says.
Many of us don’t want to acknowledge how unsettled and vulnerable we feel. Whatever the causes, whoever is to blame, our families, our community, our land are hurting and in deep need of God’s divine healing. Today, that’s where my prayers are directed.
If you’re brokenhearted, or angry or doubting your faith, you are not alone, writes Emily P. Freeman, author of “The Next Right Thing.”
“In our questions, our uncertainties and our longing for (heavenly) home, may God guide our holding on and our letting go,” writes Freedman. “In our fear of the unfamiliar, may we hear the comforting heartbeat of God for us and for our neighbors. When we can’t find our own prayers, teach us to borrow them from others. May we come to terms with what we’ve lost. May we make room for what’s to come.”
As a Christian, I pray today that God’s presence will give us divine courage to face whatever happens next. And, I ask Him to help me look at the days of my life as He does — through an eternal lens.
In John 16:33, Jesus said: “In this world you will have trouble. But take heart. I have overcome the world.”
He knew that if His disciples thought of their lives only in terms of their time on earth, they would end up hopeless and disappointed. In this final conversation with them before He was crucified, Jesus taught them about looking at life from an eternal perspective, the way God does.
For believers, I think it’s important to ask God to give us His perspective on whatever is happening in our lives at any moment. I trust that seeing our lives the way He sees them, will help us experience peace that would seem ridiculous to someone who does not know or believe in God.
For our collective grief, I pray, “Lord God, we have not forgotten Your (Scriptural) promises to be with us in trouble. You alone can turn our mourning into dancing and our grief into joy. Send your Holy Spirit today to rekindle our strength and resolve. Revive us to live as Christ’s body in this broken world: a people who pray, worship, learn, share life, heal neighbors, bear good news, seek justice, rest and grow in the Spirit.”
Linda Cagnetti was a professional journalist with daily newspapers for 35 years, primarily with Gannett Newspapers (incl., their Cincinnati Enquirer and Florida Today publications). Linda attends Grace Community Church in Montrose. She and her husband Frank have one adult son, and parent a 14-year-old grandson.