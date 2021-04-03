When our children are young, parents are drawn into a never-ending loop of 20 Questions. At the break of dawn, their eyes and mouths open simultaneously and the peppering of questions begin.
Why is water blue? Why does cereal make noise when you pour milk on it? Why don’t birds fall out of the sky? Why do I have to wear pants every day?
Inquiry fatigue sets in and our answers become less satisfactory.
We offer the over-used responses of “because I said so” or “it just is.”
While the questions become fewer as they reach young adulthood, they are now bonus-round worthy.
How do I know this is love? How do I know if she (or he) is the one?
We flounder for answers; replying with “you just know.”
Searching for answers to life’s big questions, these young adults then embark on a trial and error approach to love, life and happiness.
Although there is a Bible in every hotel room, radio stations devoted to God’s word, and millions flocking to churches on Sundays, we often overlook the Bible as the answer book. Through God’s word, we find God and stories of his love and grace.
The 13th chapter of Corinthians provides a detailed answer to how we do know this is love.
Paul, who authored the love chapter and writes of love in his letter to the Church at Ephesus, also answers the other question — how do I know this is the one?
In Ephesians 3:18-19, he implores them (and us), “to grasp how wide and long and high and deep is the love of Christ and to know this love that surpasses knowledge — that you may be filled to the measure of all the fullness of God.”
He goes on to describe God as the One “who is able to do immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine.”
We celebrate this love and the one worthy of our complete giving over of our lives at Easter.
This season of salvation offers the opportunity to come closer to comprehending the depth of the Father’s love for us.
In John Piper’s writing from desiringgod.org, he offers four tenets of perfect love — the costliness of his love, how little we deserved it, the lavish benefits, and how free that love is to us.
The story of resurrection requires we experience the great suffering that Christ endured for us. Piper writes, “His love was strong enough that He was willing to give up His life for us. Not just some conveniences, but His life. And not in an easy way, like a bullet to the head; but in the most horrible suffering— death on the cross.”
He did this not because we were worthy or deserving; but because we are not. Romans 5:8 reminds us “while we were still sinners, Christ died for us.” We were ungodly.
We were sinners. Verse 10 even calls us God’s enemies. Nevertheless, He died for us anyway.
Through this Easter gift, we were reborn as children of God and lavished with benefits. Piper explains that we were given “the gift of His own character so that we have a family likeness to His Son, and so that we are fellow heirs of Christ and that means heirs of all things.”
This unmeasurable gift is made more valuable through God’s total love for us without compulsion.
Piper encourages us to grasp the depth of Christ’s love made perfect “in the freedom of it — the willingness of it, the eagerness of it, and even the joy of it.”
This is what Piper calls the “Easter connection” revealing, “The very freedom with which he loved us is the freedom with which he rose from the dead.”
This Easter, I urge you to become child-like again in your faith.
Ask God the big questions of life and expect him to reveal the answers in scripture.
Abide in Him and you will find perfect love by the One who died so that you may have new and abundant life. He is the one!
Melanie Hall, a Western Colorado native, is mother of three sons and works in the community as a director of a nonprofit clinic providing services to the underserved.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.