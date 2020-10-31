Everyone probably recognizes this quote from the comic strip “Peanuts.” Now, it would be called a graphic novel, but I loved it! The writer, Charles Schulz, was a World War II vet and a devout Christian writer.
Why this topic? We are writing on “what do we want?” We are all experiencing grief and what we want is good grief. And it is time to face the collective grief we’ve experienced this last year. Acknowledging the losses we’ve witnessed and suffered readies us to receive gratitude and joy when the time comes. St. Paul tells us to “Rejoice with those who rejoice and weep with those who weep” (Romans 12:15).
Collective grief happens when a community, society, village or nation all experience extreme changes or loss (Grief Recovery Center). The lack of collective mourning shows how this last year has altered our grief. There is the grief of lost lives of those who have died of COVID, or due to the police brutality. There is grief of job loss due to the pandemic. Our young people grieve the loss of milestones like graduations and proms. College counselors are noting this is manifesting as violence on campus among incoming freshmen. Weddings are on Zoom and we grieve the isolation from a celebration. I really missed the traditions around Holy Week and the celebration of Easter. Easter kind of felt a little like Passover.
The amount of collective grief is magnified in marginalized communities in our society. We do know Americans of color in poor communities are much more likely to die from the effects of COVID for many reasons. They may not have health care and often work in jobs that increase their risk of getting COVID. And lower income faith communities are less likely to have financial resources to stay connected and provide solace, especially when it requires doing so through technology.
Health care workers are grieving patients dying alone, being fearful of carrying the disease home to their family, maybe facing pay cuts or furlough.
In the midst of such widespread pain, it’s hard to concentrate on our own grief, which may feel small in comparison. Look at our obituaries. Because of social distancing and limited gatherings, services “will be at a later date.” Will we also grieve at a later date? Strong social connections are important in cultivating emotional well being after a loved one dies and many are being denied that right now.
So, how do we help the process of collective grief? Public mourning has helped in the past as has a consoler-in-chief, which many would say we do not have now. Think back to where you were when JFK died. The entire country grieved together. The whole world seemed to stop. It seemed Walter Cronkite was our consoler-in-chief. With 9/11 it was President Bush, with the Challenger explosion it was President Reagan, and with the Sandy Hook Massacre it was President Obama. He called this the worst day of his presidency. All these examples caused collective grief and so should our mourning be. Coming together to mourn and grieve publicly helps reaffirm those ties to one another.. we are seeing widespread depression, public anger and an increase in completed suicides. Is this because we haven’t had the chance or permission to mourn our losses, great or small, tangible or not? I don’t know the answer to that. The U.S. has not had any public mourning as has China, Italy and the UK. Would it help? This is and has been our shared loss, and recognizing this is a way to bind us together. I think we could use that right now.
What can each of us do? Take care of yourself. Invite the Holy Spirit into this mix. Pray the gifts necessary to working through loss will be present and powerful in our community. Develop a prayer posse! Let us pray together that we will be vehicles and servants to the souls we touch to facilitate healing. If we rally the whole gang — Linus, Snoopy, Woodstock, Lucy — we can get through anything!
What do you say, Montrose? Can we create our own day of mourning that might bring our community safely together?
Linda Cagnetti was a professional journalist with daily newspapers for 35 years, primarily with Gannett Newspapers (incl., their Cincinnati Enquirer and Florida Today publications). Linda attends Grace Community Church in Montrose. She and her husband Frank have one adult son, and parent an fourteen-year-old grandson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.