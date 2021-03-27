Beginning Sunday, I will join with millions of Christians around the world to celebrate Holy Week. During Holy Week, we remember the events of the last week of Jesus life from his entrance into Jerusalem to his arrest, trial, crucifixion, and subsequent resurrection on the first day of the week.
To Christians, this week is holy not because of the events themselves but because of whose story is told within them.
In this climactic week, the love of God for us comes to fulfillment as Jesus gives his life to redeem a world that had turned its back on him.
Paul writes of this in Romans 5:8 saying, “But God demonstrates his own love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us.”
Today I want to lift a couple of events from this action-packed week which remind me of God’s great love for us in Jesus.
The first event I would like to highlight is found in Luke 19.
As Jesus approaches the city, we get a glimpse of his heart.
“As he approached Jerusalem and saw the city, he wept over it and said, “If you, even you, had only known on this day what would bring you peace—but now it is hidden from your eyes (Luke 19:41-42 NIV).”
All around Jesus, a party is going on as people celebrate his entrance into the city. However, as Jesus looks on the city from the top of the Mount of Olives, his heart is broken by the knowledge that those celebrating his arrival have missed the point of his coming.
He is coming to die so that the sins of those celebrating him might be forgiven.
Their blind choices, however, would lead to their destruction and the destruction of the city he loves.
Too often, our own expectations of Jesus blind us to what he is actually trying to accomplish. We want him to bless our lives with comfort peace and prosperity when He is seeking to heal us of our addiction to this world and desires to refocus our hearts and minds on more eternal values.
It is a good thing to ask Jesus to give us ears to hear and eyes to see so that we might be aware of what he is wanting to do in our lives.
May we pray with the psalmist, “Search me, God, and know my heart; test me and know my anxious thoughts. See if there is any offensive way in me and lead me in the way everlasting (Psalm 139:23-24).”
God loves us where we are, but he doesn’t leave us there.
Like the prodigal in the distant country, he calls us to leave the pig pen behind so that we might return to the father’s house.
The second event I would like to highlight follows quickly after the first. Jesus enters Jerusalem and proceeds to the temple, the heart of Jewish worship of God.
When he arrives, he is met by a boisterous scene. In Jesus’ day, activities at the temple had taken on a commercial cast.
Merchants sold sacrificial animals to pilgrims and foreigners at inflated prices. Jesus responds by aggressively turning out these “robbers” and refocusing the eyes of the people on the true purpose of the temple.
Luke writes, “When Jesus entered the temple courts, he began to drive out those who were selling. 46 “It is written,” he said to them, “‘My house will be a house of prayer’; but you have made it ‘a den of robbers (Luke 19:45-46).”
The center of worship for the people of God had morphed into a system designed more for profit than for true worship.
When the one whom the temple was designed to honor arrived, he was appalled rather than pleased. Whenever worship becomes more about us than the God we worship, we move closer to becoming like those Jesus drives out rather than those who worship him.
Dennis Kinlaw has some interesting things to say about symbols. “The temple is the primary symbol in God’s Word. When Jesus cleansed the temple, and the authorities asked him what right he had to do it? He responded that if they pulled the temple down, he could rebuild it in three days. The symbol of the temple was not the important thing; it was the reality behind the symbol that was crucial. The temple was a promise that God wanted to live among his people.”
“When the Reality to whom the temple pointed walked into that symbol, the authorities did not recognize him for who he was. Their love for the symbol had become idolatrous. They treasured stones and mortar more than God himself.” 1
These events demonstrate that the people God loved had allowed their view of God to become distorted. He had become a political symbol, an emblem of success and blessing to those who did what was right rather than a gracious father who loved us so much that he was willing to send his son Jesus to give his life so that our relationship with him might be restored.
Kyle Idleman describes God this way: He “is our Father: loving, compassionate, caring, beyond our social expectations, willing to search and wait and celebrate and heal the broken. Jesus turned religion on its head, breaking down its exclusive, legalistic barriers and replacing them with welcoming relationship. Jesus painted the Father’s portrait with grace, mercy, and nearly unfathomable love. This is our Father.” 2
As we celebrate Holy Week and remind ourselves again of Jesus life, death, and resurrection, may we ask ourselves this question, “Knowing God’s love for us, what kind of child of God will I be?”
Buddy Cook is pastor of Montrose First Church of the Nazarene.
