RELIGION: Hurricane of hope

In our God Sightings articles, we have been highlighting acts of human grace which have exhibited the character and lovingkindness of our God. This week, I wanted to highlight the life of a Muslim woman, who literally gave her life for the most broken women and children in her range of vision.
While our understanding of God’s self-revelation is deeply different, I have no doubt that it was God who inspired her to serve His benevolent purposes. James 1:17 tells us that “Every good and perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of the heavenly lights.” Truly this is a God sighting.
In April of this year, a cardiothoracic surgeon, Nemam Ghafouri, died in Stockholm of COVID-19. Dr. Ghafouri was born in a cave in Iraqi Kurdistan on Christmas Day, 1968. Her Sunni Muslim family of 12 were refugees from the genocidal bombings of Saddam Hussein. Ultimately her family fled to Iran when she was 6 and then to Sweden when she was 20. Her father fought in the peshmerga, the Kurdish opposition to Hussein. She received degrees in public health, epidemiology and medicine and did a surgical residency. She practiced medicine in Sweden for 20 years.
Having experienced life as a child refugee, Dr. Ghafouri retained a deep interest in the plight of refugees throughout her adult life. She went on medical missions to Ethiopia and India. In 2014, she returned to Iraqi to care for women and children who were victims of the ISIS caliphate.
She founded an organization called Joint Help for Kurdistan with funding from Christians, Mormons, corporations and governments. She personally went to the front lines to care for the wounded, the suffering, the homeless. She travelled through war zones daily bringing aid and medical care wherever she could in Kurdistan, Iraq and Syria. She ran six mobile medical teams, a clinic and a bakery supplying bread to 18,000 people per day.
Dr. Ghafouri had a particular compassion for Yazidi women who had suffered rape, sexual slavery and indescribable brutality at the hands of ISIS. She based her activities out of a Yazidi refugee camp with 30,000 people unable to return to their homes. She cared for traumatized orphans who had seen their mothers raped and killed, for people utterly impoverished.
She was frustrated by the inaction of the international community to rally to these women. She said the aid organizations use beautiful words and do nothing. She would not and could not wait for bureaucracy to step in to help these women in desperate conditions.
Many of these women could not return to their native communities because they had been disgraced by ISIS. Many who could return were forced to abandon children born during their sex slavery. She told her niece that the only thing that made her cry was Yazidi women parted from their children. Dr. Ghafouri contracted COVID while on a mission to return 12 children to their Yazidi mothers.
She took a personal interest in people, chatting with them at a leisurely pace even when her schedule was crushing. She became a trusted friend to everyone she touched. Her medical help was the least of her gifts to the refugees. She was respected by people on all sides of this conflict and loved for her optimism and warm smile. She was feared by evildoers (including powerful generals and government officials) whom she confronted with passion.
Her sister said, “Nemam was genetically my sister. In reality she’s a sister for all people in need and displaced individuals in the four parts of Kurdistan… She did not have her own kids, but thousands of kids cry for her now as if they have lost their mother.” Her brother eulogized her in saying, “you came into this world amidst war, born in a cave, lived your life to the fullest like a hurricane of hope and you left this world with strength.” To those who mourn her passing she had fulfilled a Kurdish proverb, “A good companion shortens the longest road.”
Jesus said, “No greater love has any man than to give his life for his friends.” (John 15:13) Jesus, of course, went even further. He demonstrates His own love for us in this: While we were still His enemies, Christ died for us. (Romans 5:8) Dr. Ghafouri exhibited this same supernatural selfless love in her service to Kurdish refugees from a faith contrary to her Sunni faith. This story inspires me and convicts me.
I often resent inconvenience and discomfort which are puny in comparison to those endured by Dr. Ghafouri. I see God empowering her sacrifices rendered with joyful abandon and I am driven to ask who are the neediest people in my range of vision and how can I best serve them?
Doug Kiesewetter is a serial start-up business and social entrepreneur, having launched 13 for-profit ventures and many non-profits over the past 4 decades. He is currently CEO of a Montrose-based solar manufacturer and chairman of Waterstone, a public Christian foundation in Colorado Springs. Doug is a member of Cedar Creek Church. He and his wife Deborah have two adult children and four grandchildren.
