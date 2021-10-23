RELIGION: 'It is finished'

Big projects, giant undertakings, marathon tasks.
When they’re done, a great sense of relief comes over us. We celebrate the victory! Last month my wife Laurie and I pulled off a garage sale of gargantuan proportions. It had been over 10 years since we had our last one. And, what a relief that over 80% of what we put out found new homes! Admittedly, most of the stuff was mine. On that particular day we made great strides in our goal to simplify our lives.
All of us have run our proverbial marathons, but no human has ever experienced the enormity of what Jesus did to complete the heavenly Father’s mission for him on earth. And he gave a shout of victory when it was accomplished.
In John’s Gospel, we read in chapter 19: “After this, Jesus, knowing that all was now finished, said (to fulfill the scripture), “I thirst.” A jar full of sour wine stood there, so they put a sponge full of the sour wine on a hyssop branch and held it to his mouth. When Jesus had received the sour wine, he said, “It is finished,” and he bowed his head and gave up his spirit.”
Having suffered the terrible experience of crucifixion, Jesus had a declaration to make. But in order to make his final statement with a clear, loud voice, he requested a drink to whet his parched lips and dry throat. Having received the drink, Jesus then shouted out “it is finished!”
In the language of Jesus’ day, his expression we translate to English as the phrase “it is finished,” was one word, and it looks and sounds something like this: “Te-tel-es-tai.” The term’s historical background was from conqueror’s cries following significant campaigns of struggle and was always given as a shout.
Charles Spurgeon, the great London preacher of the 19th century, and a New Testament Greek scholar in his own right, wrote: “This is not a cry of wailing or anguish, it is the shout of one who has completed a tremendous labor.”
Jesus’ tremendous labor was that of coming as the promised Savior, living a life of righteousness while being opposed at nearly every turn, and then giving his life as a substitutionary sacrifice on a Roman cross. In all these things, Jesus pleased the heavenly Father in every way. We read in the New Testament, “…Jesus, the founder and perfecter of our faith, who for the joy that was set before him endured the cross….” The joy set before him was Jesus’ knowledge of the Father’s approval, and the vision that all disciples would be clothed in his righteousness and reconciled with God.
Jesus took upon himself God’s judgment appropriate for sin. The New Testament describes “…he who knew no sin became sin for us, that we might become the righteousness of God in Him.” Jesus was no mere martyr, as if only on the cross due to people murdering him. He was not a victim in the typical meaning of the word. Jesus successfully offered himself as a substitute sin offering and made available forgiveness for you and me.
Jesus’ declaration “It is finished!” was not the moan of defeat nor the sigh of giving up. It was a triumphant recognition that he had fully accomplished the work his Father sent him to do. And Jesus’ resurrection on the third day was the Father’s stamp of approval on what Jesus had done.
Whether your marathon this year was a garage sale, getting over COVID, doing a house renovation, or undertaking some other feat, I hope your accomplishment was celebrated with a sweet savor of victory. In an even bigger way, followers of Jesus Christ can express our gratitude that the greatest of all accomplishments was done for us by Jesus, who wrapped it by shouting, “it is finished!”
Curt Mudgett is the pastor of Cedar Creek Church in Montrose.