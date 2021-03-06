RELIGION: Keeping record of wrongs

To say my high school son is a football fan would be an understatement. He has a long-held love of the game whether he is on the field or on the couch watching the professionals square off on Sunday afternoons. He holds a wealth of information including individual statistics for every player. Beyond pass completion or rushing yards, he knows their records of successes and failures going back to their prep days when these athletic giants were taking the field under the Friday night lights. He keeps a careful record of both their accomplishments, but also where and when they went wrong along the way.
Football is not the image that most conjure up when reading Chapter 13 of 1 Corinthians. More commonly known as the love chapter, it fits comfortably well with a weekend wedding, less so with a weekend of playoff games. Nevertheless, my son’s fascination with football statistics came to mind in studying the scripture passage, specifically verse 5 where Paul reminded the church at Corinth that love “keeps no record of wrongs.”
This part of the love chapter is regularly referenced in sermons on forgiveness and in family counseling sessions. The take-away is often that “score-keeping” is futile and damaging. Keeping records of wrongdoings only leads to bitterness and a heavier burden to overcome in restoring relationships.
Crosswalk contributing writer, Meg Gemilli, proposes that Paul is putting forth a broader definition of love. First, we must understand that God is love. 1 John 4:16 confirms this, “And so we know and rely on the love God has for us. God is love. Whoever lives in love lives in God, and God in them.”
Acknowledging this absolute truth gives us a point of reference then to understand how God “keeps no record of wrongs.” Gemilli broadens the definition of record keeping to include: count, charge with, decide, think, conclude or suppose. She also expands the definition of wrong to include “bad or evil in the widest sense.” Is it possible then that God does not count bad decisions, think there was evil intentions behind our actions, or suppose we were wrong before we even start?
We know this for sure — God is both loving and just. As the perfect image of love, He alone can judge us fairly while loving us unconditionally. He makes no assumptions, as He is all-knowing. He holds no grudges, as He is merciful. He keeps no record of wrongs. This abundant love balances with judgement. In the article, “Love and Keeping a Record of Wrongs” Mark Roberts writes, “God certainly doesn’t ignore wrongdoing. He not only records it, if you will, but He takes it so seriously that He sent His only son to die for our sins. The divine forgetting happens only after God has dealt with sin through the new covenant in the blood of Christ.”
This is the good news that we have in God. 2 Corinthians 5:17 states, “Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; the old has gone, the new has come.” Roberts explains the record of wrongs within the light of salvation, “At first He does keep a record of wrongs, however, calling us to account for what we have done that is contrary to His will. In the end His mercy triumphs as the record of wrongs is nailed to the cross.”
As Christ’s children, we are assured the promise of salvation through God’s perfect love. He knows we will fumble and falter. We will drop the ball in our relationships with others. We will break rules and there will be penalties. God’s love overcomes our shortcomings. In signing with God, we are drafted into eternal life with Him.
Melanie Hall, a Western Colorado native, is mother of three sons and works in the community as a director of a nonprofit clinic providing services to the underserved.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.