Editor’s note: The “Church and Community” column in the Oct. 31, 2020 edition of the Montrose Daily Press titled, “How do we help the process of collective grief?”, was written by Mary Vader.
As you read this, Election Day in the United States is in the rear view mirror. Last Tuesday, we voted for a president and dozens of other government leaders. Wednesday, the day after, the inconclusive nature of the outcome left all the country angry, hopeful and disappointed. What a muddle!
It comes after months of political conflict and anger. People sitting together in pews on Sunday, or working together weekdays often feel like strangers. Friends and loved ones at the table may feel estranged. Toxic debates and hate-filled rants on social media, along with agenda-driven news stories have become the new norm. Many have retreated to partisan corners to avoid conflict. They’ve unfriended people on Facebook and blocked voices they don’t want to hear. So loud and divisive is the partisan clamor that we avoid each other or seethe in silence at certain topics.
It’s exhausting. It’s too much. So what do we want the day after election day to be like? “What do we want next” is a question we’ve been writing about in this Saturday series. Here are a few things on my post-election wish list as a Christian.
1. Accept the outcome (whenever it’s settled) with respect for the process.
2. Pray for our new leaders — whoever they are. They will be in dire need of prayer from those of us who believe in its power. For Christians (regardless of party), Scripture requires it. The apostle Paul writes: “I urge that supplications, prayers, intercession and thanksgiving be made for … kings and all who are in high positions, so that we may lead a quiet and peaceful life, Godly and dignified in every way.” (1 Tim. 2:1-2). Worthy note: Prayers are commanded no matter what we make of our leaders’ politics.
I realize there is a cultural animus toward mixing religion and politics. But for many of us who call ourselves Christians — of all political stripes — our faith (along with life experiences, intellect and more) inform our values, including our politics. When faith is our life foundation, it makes no sense to think otherwise.
May we discover a common ground and unity in Christ that is bigger than our discord over politics. We vote differently, but we serve the same Lord. We may see the world differently, but Christ is our common ground.
3. Keep important truths in mind, suggests the co-authors of the book, “I Think You’re Wrong (But I’m Listening).” “America is bigger than one election, they write. It’s more than its president, control of congress and the judiciary. Democracy is a fire we’re all responsible for tending. Our political beliefs are not trivial, but they are just one piece of a life well lived.”
These co-authors, Beth Silvers and Sarah Stewart Holland, are two working moms from opposite ends of the political spectrum who write and podcast guides to grace-filled political conversations. They believe that we can,
• choose to respect the dignity of every person.
• choose to recognize that issues are nuanced and can’t be reduced to political talking points
• choose to listen in order to understand, not to argue.
All sides of an issue may not be equally meritorious. But the rule is that we treat everyone at the table with grace. Sarah (from the left) and Beth (from the right) show how people from opposing political perspectives truly can have calm, grace-filled conversations with one another by putting relationship before policy and understanding before argument.
4. Let’s look toward healing partisan-inflicted wounds among ourselves. Whether they were intentional or accidental, consider making amends. I believe in God’s eyes, we’re all seen as non-partisan children of God, made one family through His church.
The raucous 2020 election season (atop a pandemic) has not only split our country, but also strained the church (body of Christ), laments Timothy Dalrymple, president of Christianity Today. Isaiah 40 provides an expansive theological perspective to our lament, says Dalrymple. “Pandemics come and go. Battles are fought and forgotten. Political powers pass in a blink and nations rise and fall like the grass beneath the withering sun. The Word of God endures into eternity and those who are joined to Christ will outlive the mountains and the seas.”
Politics and culture are important, he writes, but they are not the hope of this world. “Love requires that we engage in public life for the good of our neighbor, but it also requires that we show our neighbor the grace of Jesus Christ.”
“We can demonstrate in our behavior that the eternal things remain eternal,” he advises. “We can lift up the wounded and speak hope to the fearful. We can be quick to listen and slow to speak. We can behave with humility, compassion and grace, especially where and when it is least expected.”
5. Take a politics break. Direct that energy elsewhere for a while. Take comfort in Psalm 75:3: “When the earth and all its inhabitants shake (God is) the one who steadies its pillars.”
Linda Cagnetti was a professional journalist with daily newspapers for 35 years, primarily with Gannett Newspapers (incl., their Cincinnati Enquirer and Florida Today publications). Linda attends Grace Community Church in Montrose. She and her husband Frank have one adult son, and parent an 14-year-old grandson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.