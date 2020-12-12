RELIGION: Look to the light

Christmas trees and lights are going up in homes all over town. Even the streets are decorated with lights. The lights lift our spirits; something we need badly this particular Christmas time. The lights of the season give us hope, just as the light always brings us that sense of hope, the anticipation that life will be different and better if we just have patience and faith. That is the role of light in this universe: to shine brilliantly and inspire us for today and for the future.
At our church, we celebrate the Advent season in a more personal way by contemplating the four aspects of light: hope, joy, peace and love during the four weeks leading up to Christmas. Advent is not just about preparing for the birth of the Christ Child but preparing ourselves for a rebirth of the light of God within. It is an opportunity to become new, to expand our spiritual understanding and to bring the light to our own hearts.
This year we are called on to really experience these aspects, not to just think about them but to feel them in our hearts in a new way. So many challenges of both life and death have been thrust upon us this year and many of us have not been prepared. We need to look to the light.
The first aspect of light is Hope. We’ve already felt hope with the news of the vaccine. We’ve experienced the feelings of relief and the feelings that life will get better. Our frontline workers, exhausted by the rise in cases with more patients flooding the hospitals, may be experiencing this hope in a different way than the rest of us. But we can imagine how that hope can feel by putting ourselves in their shoes. There have been many dark times in the lives of humanity but hope still inspires and sustains us.
Joy is the second aspect of light. Christmas is a time of joy, of promises fulfilled, of connecting with each other in ways that bring us together. Even in these dark times, we have been surprised with joy. Joy is sometimes quiet and other times bubbling over. There is joy in preparing for Christmas, shopping and wrapping presents, making cookies and candy. There is joy in knowing that our families can still be together in new and creative ways. There is Joy is reaching out to others to brighten their lives. Joy is very much a part of Light.
Peace is the third aspect of light. We’ve had months of too much “peace and quiet.” This lockdown peace is not what we expected to experience. We’ve been forced to exist in the quietness of peace, to learn how to bring peace to families closed up together and to be at peace with new guidelines and restrictions. The simple act of wearing a mask is a symbol of this new peace. And still, we have violence happening in our streets and the complete destruction of cities and life in other parts of the world. How can we experience and bring Peace to the inner world and to the outer world? We look to the Light.
The fourth aspect of light is love. At Christmas we think about the love of God brought to earth with the birth of the Christ Child. We think about the love of Mary and Joseph for their newborn child. We experienced love in that moment when we first held our own newborn child. We experience love by expressing it to our family. We feel love when we help others. But we also have to feel love for ourselves. Sometimes loving others is easier than loving ourselves but love truly begins with us. We are the beloved children of God and have been given the gift of life. We are love made manifest.
As we move through this Advent season, we have one more gift of love from God. It could even be called a “miracle.” From now until Dec. 21, the Winter Solstice, Jupiter and Saturn are coming closer together low in the southwestern sky about an hour after sunset. This conjunction hasn’t happened so close since 1226 A.D. (Astronomy News). Look for the two largest planets in our solar system about 20 degrees above the horizon. They will move closer together every night to appear as one star on Dec. 21. Some astronomers are speculating that this great conjunction was the Christmas star the Magi observed in the heavens that led them to Bethlehem. The next time this will happen will be in 2080.
Look to the light and look for the star this Advent season. On Christmas day, no matter where you are or with whom you are celebrating, give thanks that hope, joy, peace and love have come into your life in a new way. We have had many blessings this past year despite the darkness. Be grateful for those blessings and look forward to a wonderful new year putting into practice all we have learned. Look to the light.
Rev. Arlyn Macdonald is the senior minister of the Spiritual Awareness Center and Dean of the Spiritual Development Institute.
