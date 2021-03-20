No, this article is not what you think. And I promise, no images.
But that is the very point. What do we think “love online” looks like?
I remember a sermon a few years ago. My pastor was preaching about the importance of connecting with — loving — our neighbors. He asked us to think about people we meet every day and how we interact with them.
I realized — the family closest to us lives about a five minute walk away. I see them once or twice a year. Yet in my work as an online professor, I interact daily with students from all over the world (I had a student from Beijing in my class at the time).
I have more contact with my “virtual” neighbors than with my “physical” neighbors.
I write emails, I post on social media, I manage a website. All of this virtual interaction has got me thinking: What does love online look like?
In the spirit of our series of articles on the famous “love chapter,” I turn to 1 Corinthians 13:4-7 for reflection.
Love is patient. But I am so impatient when someone has not replied to my email promptly. Google now supports my impatience by asking me if I want to give that person a “nudge.”
Yes, there are times when a nudge is needed, but on the whole, what is more needed is for me to respect the schedules of others and to demonstrate patience with my neighbors.
Love is kind. If there is any aspect of social media that has been discussed over the past year, it is the increase of unkindness expressed to our digital neighbors.
Do you remember when we “liked” things? My mother used to offer me a suggestion when I was on the edge of being unkind (OK, I was over the edge): “Son, if you can’t say anything nice, don’t say anything at all.”
I have been a philosophy teacher for many years. My mother was right. The art of kindly argument is what I now try to foster.
Love is not envious. Ouch! The fact is that I am way too conscious about how many “hits” or “likes” others have on their videos, posts, and website content.
There is a fine line between wanting to offer something of your own study and reflection for the sake of others and the selfish need for approval.
Here is the voice I hear: “I sure wish I could do a blog or a podcast the way that person does. They really have a following.” It is the voice of envy, tearing at my sincere online love for others.
Love is not boastful, arrogant, or rude. This was the tension I faced when I first got on social media. My scattered family wanted a way of “staying in touch.”
My old high school friends wanted to “rekindle our connection.” My publishers, however, wanted me to use social media as a platform for promoting my latest book or event.
I did not want to become that annoying person on Facebook who has nothing else to share but links to their “product.”
These are my friends, for God’s sake!
When my daughter helped me to get on social media, she gave me a lecture. “Your Facebook wall (now called a timeline),” she said, “is like a living room. All your friends are there in your living room. Would you say that in your living room to all those friends?”
What are the loving things I can say to share my life with the crowd gathered in my living room?
Love does not demand its own way. Andy LePeau tells the story of Patrick in his guide for authors, “Write Better: A Lifelong Editor on Craft, Art, and Spirituality.”
Patrick was a pastor whose personal blog became at odds with the views of his denomination.
Patrick was concerned: “What right did the church have to take this action based on his personal writing that was done on his own time?”
Andy LePeau reflects: “One thing Patrick had failed to recognize, however, was that he was also part of a community. He could not separate himself (or part of himself) as an isolated entity responsible only to himself. As a result, he had not consulted with church authorities before publishing what he knew would be contested viewpoints.”
Love rejoices in the truth. Can we just say fact check? There are centuries-old means of determining the greater reliability of sources of information. Let’s use them.
Finally, love bears all, endures all and hopes for the best. I try to assume the best of my online neighbors, even when it hurts a bit.
So that’s a bit of what “love online” looks like for me. What does it look like for you?
Evan B. Howard, Ph.D. is the founder/director of Spirituality Shoppe, an Evangelical Center for the Study of Christian Spirituality. He is an affiliate faculty with Fuller Seminary and is the author of many books and articles, including Praying the Scriptures. He leads workshops and seminars on Christian spirituality. Evan is a member of All Saints Anglican Church. He and his wife Cheri have two adult married daughters.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.