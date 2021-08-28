RELIGION: Man in the mirror

I think most of us are familiar with the Michael Jackson song, “Man in the Mirror.” The song is about making the world a better place by each person looking at him or herself in the mirror and making a change.
“I’m starting with the man in the mirror.
I’m asking him to change his ways.
And no message could have been clearer.
If you want to make the world a better place,
Take a look at yourself, and then make a change”
These are powerful lyrics coming from such a tortured soul. But you got to admit, the boy could dance! I often picture my little nephew (now 6 feet plus tall) doing the “moonwalk” in the kitchen. That is a dance my size 11 feet have never mastered, but it was fun to watch.
When we see the reflection in the mirror, are we taking an unbiased look at ourselves in the mirror? Are we emulating a true follower of Christ or is it a mirage? We want to see Christ’s character in our lives and for others to see him in our lives. “Let your light shine before men, that they may see your good works and glorify your Father which is in Heaven” (Matthew 5:16).
So back to Michael Jackson’s “Man in the Mirror.”
“I’m talking with the man in the mirror.” In a blog called “The Gathering” I read that one of the skills a Christian needs to have is that of looking in the mirror. We all do a good job of examining other people’s lives, but when it comes to ourselves, could we use a little self-reflection? The trick is knowing which mirror to look in.
“I’m gonna make a change, for once in my life.... There are two main mirrors of self-examination (The Gathering). First, there is the mirror of self, which means looking at yourself to tell you about yourself. The second is the mirror of God’s word to tell us who we are. If we look in the mirror of ourselves, could we find a skewed picture of the truth? Do we spend reflection time smiling away like someone taking a selfie? Or do we not particularly like what we see and avoid the mirror altogether?
“It’s gonna feel real good, gonna make a difference… if we look at God’s word for self-examination — that’s the ultimate mirror. All that is good, beautiful and true comes from God. God’s reflection shows us how far off we are from His perfection because of our sins. It’s not much fun to look at that person in the mirror, but it’s not all bad news.
And no message could have been any clearer… The second thing looking in the mirror of God’s word should do for us is to show us where we stand before Him in the light of the cross of Christ. Paul tells us in 2 Corinthians 5:18-21 that God has made it possible that we be brought back into His friendship through Jesus dying on the cross for our sins. God gave a perfect substitute on our behalf. An infinite amount of holiness paid for the accumulated sins of mankind. And, we are not worthy. How should that affect us?
Take a look at yourself, and then make a change… If we trust in Jesus as our substitution, then we have the great honor of seeing ourselves the way God does. Translating Psalm 103:10-14; As a Christian, on your best day as a human being and on your worst day as a human being, you have exactly the same standing before God! (The Gathering). I love it!
I think we have to look beyond ourselves for true identity. I know I do. I look to the One who gives me breath and gives me my true identity. We can never forget who we are and whose we are. It takes looking in the right mirror.
Nanana, nanana, an nah!
Mary Vader is number 7 of 11 children raised on a Gunnison ranch. She is a pediatrician, a hospital chaplain and an active member of Saint Mary Parish. She is part of a surgical team that has done medical missions all over the world for 26 years.
