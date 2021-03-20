Having run several half marathons in my life, I know the euphoric feeling of being nearly done and the extreme exhaustion of the body that has carried me there.
Running any distance 5K, 10K, half or full marathon, ultra-marathon (50K-plus), means there is a time you start running and a marked spot when you “complete” the running. Along the way there are mile markers so you know how far you’ve run which can be encouraging as you get closer to the finish.
Of course, many people do not cross the official finish line. They cramp, tire, become injured, or just plain stop running.
This past year we have all been running a marathon that none of us trained for and are not mile markers for, but we keep running. We are trying to make it till we reach herd immunity, till we can safely gather without masks indoors with all our favorite people, till we can all be vaccinated (if we want to).
One foot in front of the other, we are doing our best, even if we hate it and even if we are upset about it.
The news cycle this past week has been around the year anniversary of the Coronavirus, COVID-19, becoming a “pandemic.”
Most of us, not having lived through a pandemic before, naively thought that we’d be hunkering down for a few short weeks, possibly months, in order to “stop the spread.”
We made sacrifices because they were thrust upon us: the loss of jobs, wages, time with friends and people outside of our household.
We grieved losses we didn’t know how to name or fully process.
Here we are a year later and we still don’t know how to recognize or name this grief. We have drawn lines: political and familial. We have decided to stick with those who think “like us,” who believe “like us,” and who want the same things as “us.”
The “us” and “them” has grown wide and been pushed far: those who wear masks versus those who do not; those who vaccinate versus those who do not; science and research supporters versus those whose Google searches are more convincing.
We are people who want what we want and we grieve when we can’t have what we want.
Grief shows up dressed as anger some days. As I experience the world, watch the news, sit in meetings, anger rears its head and demands that things be done how we want no matter the consequences (for us or others).
If we can take a different view, we can see that anger is simply our way of expressing our sadness that the world is so changed. Nearly everything that we used to think of as regular or easy has changed (grocery shopping, travel, meetings, coffee with friends, seeing family far off).
Our hearts are really grieving.
I wrote about grief last year at this time when we were only a few weeks into this global pandemic. A year later, we are still grieving.
One of the books I mentioned at the time was “On Grief and Grieving: Finding the Meaning of Grief through the Five Stages of Loss,” by Elizabeth Kübler-Ross and David Kessler.
They outline the five stages of grief and recently added a sixth stage: denial, anger, bargaining, sadness, acceptance, and meaning-making. What meaning have we made of our yearlong grief?
How have we gone in and out, around and through these stages and come to something that makes sense?
I suspect many of us have still not make sense of this experience yet. We are still just as confused and divergent in our views as we were when this all began.
We have spent time being upset with the people who we perceive to be making our lives difficult — from neighbors, friends, or family, to the governor or even the president.
Perhaps we have learned to be gentle with ourselves as we have now lived in these spaces for a year, but compassion fatigue is real when it comes to others.
Words spoken in anger have left deep cuts which are still too fresh to heal. The internal healing will take more than just an “I’m sorry.”
As we again approach this time of year in the Christian church when we will celebrate the Risen Christ, we must remember the death and crucifixion, the cruel words spoken, the beating and bleeding, the torture and treachery.
The beauty of Easter does not come without scars and holes that remain. The healed and whole Christ does not come to us in one night–it takes more time.
Dear ones, as we have been running this marathon for a year. We can see the finish line in the distance. The increase in vaccines being distributed and the declining numbers of deaths and seriously ill COVID patients tell us we are at mile 25!
There is just one mile to go and we are tired, but now is not the time to leave the course or stop making forward progress.
If we stop now, we run the risk of extending this marathon to an ultra. (No one wants to run an ultra, trust me.)
We are on this journey of grief together and we are so close to making meaning out of this time we’ve spent apart, separated, and upset.
I hope we remember to be gentle with one another, to not give up on one another, to help mend and heal and bring wholeness to our communities, and to love each other well by finishing this race.
One foot in front of the other, one kind word followed by action, one extension of grace and understanding at a time, we will make it.
Lisa Petty is the pastor for United Methodist Church of Montrose.
