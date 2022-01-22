I suspect most of our readers are as tired of dissent and division as I am. Our days are filled with calls for division from every portion of the political spectrum. The Church Page Committee decided to shift that narrative by exploring things that unite us. While only a Pollyanna would deny the reality of the deep divisions in our society, concentrating on this strife only increases it. We would be better spending our emotional energy lowering the temperature of our discourse, finding common ground on which we can build rather than constantly tearing at the fabric of social relations.
Since 1776, the motto, “e pluribus unum,” has been on the Great Seal of the United States. It is Latin for “out of many, one.” It referred to the union of the 13 original American colonies. The very heart of the American republic sought to help immigrant colonial settlers lay aside linguistic, cultural, and religious differences to form a single nation for their mutual benefit. My 18th century German forbears resolved to get along with my Scots ancestors to build a common future for their descendants. This is what it has meant to be an American, to be part of the melting pot of nations.
“E pluribus unum” originated in the writings of the Roman statesman, Cicero, who quoted Pythagoras as saying, “When each person loves the other as much as himself, it makes one out of many.” While Pythagoras predated Christ by over 500 years, this declaration has a Biblical ring to it. In fact, Pythagoras might have been paraphrasing Leviticus 19:18 in which, a millennium earlier, God had urged us to “love your neighbor as yourself.”
Love for others is really the only source of unity. Love is concern for the well-being of the loved one. Most strife today originates in assertion of one’s own rights. The primary goal of many in our society is to protect their autonomy, to prevent anyone from interfering in their choices. Love focuses less on rights than on the duty to care for those around us. It is possible, and indeed desirable, when we voluntarily curtail our rights for the benefit of someone else. The Apostle Paul exhorts us to “outdo one another in showing honor.” (Romans 12:10) Most of our public discourse focuses on tearing down our opponents, not honoring them.
In the words of Paul, “Love is patient and kind; … it is not arrogant and rude. It does not insist on its own way; it is not irritable or resentful.” (1 Corinthians 13:4-5) Our current divisions are replete with arrogance and rudeness. We refuse to try to see the world from the perspective of our opponents. We think ourselves always right. Anyone who disagrees with us is ignorant or corrupt. We are irritable and resentful when anyone disagrees with us. This mindset leads to an endless regression of injuries which must be avenged. The chasm between us and others grows ever wider and deeper.
Love is not appeasement. Any parent knows that giving in to the harmful desires of a child brings no unity or peace. Endless provision of candy (actual or figurative) leads to obesity, rotten teeth, and the disagreeableness that follows a sugar high. One who loves firmly and calmly seeks to do what is best for the loved one. A loving mother knows that fresh fruit and vegetables are good for our equilibrium, physical and emotional.
Paul tells us to “if possible, so far as it depends on you, live peaceably with all.” (Romans 12:18) Please note that it is not always possible. Some people are so bent on destruction that they only want the peace of conquest over you. Paul recommends that we become peacemakers by not being overcome by evil but by overcoming evil with good. (Romans 12:21) There is no way out of our current national shouting match unless one party resolves to disengage from the fray. Of course, it would be preferable if both parties decided to use their lives to build up those around them, but it is often amazing what happens when one party makes the loving choice. Concern for others is winsome. Your enemies may look at you differently when you genuinely seek their well-being even when they are defaming you.
Jesus declares in His Sermon on the Mount that our identity as sons of God is revealed by loving our enemies. (Matthew 5:44-45) We do not have to necessarily like them (though that helps) but being concerned for their well-being is a reflection of the nature of the God who, while we were still rebels against Him, sent His beloved only Son to reconcile us to Himself. Will you join me in taking the first step of love which makes one out of many?
Doug Kiesewetter is a serial start-up business and social entrepreneur, having launched 13 for-profit ventures and many non-profits over the past four decades. He is currently CEO of a Montrose-based solar manufacturer and chairman of Waterstone, a public Christian foundation in Colorado Springs. Doug is a member of Cedar Creek Church. He and his wife Deborah have two adult children and four grandchildren.