RELIGION: Paul’s kind of love

Many of you know I’m in my second year of clinical pastoral education to be a hospital chaplain, when I think I need to retire from pediatrics! As a side effect of this schooling, I’ve been asked to officiate Christian weddings. It is definitely a new and different adventure!
Anyone who has been to a wedding will recognize 1 Corinthians 13 as one of the readings. It seems to be used as a declaration of love and unity. It’s often printed on balloons, napkins, jewelry. This chapter has become a slogan for a wedding.
I wondered what the Apostle Paul was experiencing as he wrote this prose. So I did some homework. Well, Paul definitely was not officiating a wedding! Actually far from it! He was basically put out by the community in Corinth. Paul does declare love the greatest power in a community that seems to be lacking love. This moment is a far cry from an adoring couple standing at the altar declaring unworthy devotion to each other. Paul was cross! The members of the church in Corinth to whom 1 Corinthians 13 is directed are nowhere near a love fest! Before Paul gets to the famous “love chapter,” he discusses the many spiritual gifts but assures “it is not enough.” In 1 Corinthians 14:1, he connects love to the spiritual gifts saying “pursue love and strive for the spiritual gifts.”
Unlike a marriage vow moment, Paul is not affirming an ethic already present. He uses this passage to let Corinth know what they need to do if they are to survive the disagreements and differences their community has. My study Bible pointed out that the Corinthian church at the time of Paul was in a degree of chaos. They did not share similar lives, values and experience. Quite the contrary.
The church wasn’t typical for the day as there were all ethnicities, ages, ranks and status. There were married and unmarried men, women including widows and children. Most of its members were converted Gentiles (1 Corinthians 12:2), but also included Jewish members who were powerful and often serving in the synagogues. Most were from lower class (1 Corinthians 1:26), but not all. Some could have bankrolled Paul’s ministry! There were slaves as well as free people with different skill sets and gifts.
There had to be benefits and challenges to this diverse group — like in any church parish. Unfortunately for Corinth, everything fell apart, resulting in discord and rivalry. The community was fragmented by its differences instead of being enriched. Sound familiar?
This was unacceptable to Paul. The community must be diverse and get along within it. Paul’s “poetic ode to love” was not a celebration of unifying love. It was a kick in the pants demand for action! It was to motivate a new action plan among members that ensured the community’s survival into the future. In his love poem, Paul does mention the importance of spiritual gifts and functions (tongues, prophecy, miracles, etc.) but not to the degree of the “more excellent way” (1 Corinthians 12:31). His words — love is the key.
Paul emphasizes the importance of love in 1 Corinthians 13 because the Corinthians don’t have it! He writes what love is and isn’t, hoping the hard headed folks might pay attention! On the positive side: Paul tells us love is patient, kind, selfless (1 Corinthians 13:4-5). In terms of what love “is not”, Paul says it is not self-seeking, short tempered and offensive. In other words, love doesn’t hurt people. It does not damage prospects for the authentic community. Love does not impede affirmation of others’ humanity. Love is the only means by which believers have a chance to live fully in the knowledge and fellowship of God.
In a blog by Shirley Smith, she reminds us that this love Paul is talking about isn’t just a “warm fuzzy.” This love is up early, boots on the ground, tools in hand, working kind of love. Love is the way by which we talk to each other (1 Corinthians 1:5, 16:20), share a meal together (1 Corinthians 8:13, 10:27), fellowship together (1 Corinthians 11:20), and affirm all (1 Corinthians 16:15-15). Love transcends our self imposed caste system and personal biases. It forms whole and holistic people, who are anchored in the well being of others. Love will not let us down if we genuinely live in it together (1 Corinthians 16:14). I don’t know about you — but I think the whole world needs this love!
Mary Vader is number 7 of 11 children raised on a Gunnison ranch. She is a pediatrician and active at St Mary Parish. Mary is part of a surgical team that has done medical missions all over the world for 26 years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.