RELIGION: Praying in solidarity

Last week Doug talked to us about “praying the news.” He testifies to his practice of prayer: “Instead of stewing about threats to my liberty and my pocketbook, it is far better to refer these matters to the One who rules history.” Amen.
I have tried to keep a similar practice, praying about different themes on different days of the week. On Mondays, I pray for families and residential communities. On Tuesdays, I pray for governments. On Wednesdays, I pray for schools and the arts. On Thursdays, I pray for churches. And so on.
Sometimes I will read a snippet of news or a few pages of a contemporary book on the topic to stimulate my prayers (trying not to get sidetracked with my reading).
In the past year or so, my prayer life has been inspired by Isaiah 6:1-10. Here we find Isaiah, on the day king Uzziah died (note the news!), receiving a vision of the Lord on a throne. Already this vision is speaking to Isaiah about his reaction to the news: who is on the throne? The scene is overwhelming: the temple, the earthquake, the angels, the smoke. Isaiah, overcome by the experience, reacts. “Woe to me!” I cried. “I am ruined! For I am a man of unclean lips, and I live among a people of unclean lips, and my eyes have seen the King, the Lord Almighty” (Isaiah 6:5). It is this verse, Isaiah’s spontaneous cry, that has gripped me.
And here is why. Isaiah responds not only with a sense of his own inadequacy to offer any praise comparable to the angels (“I am a man of unclean lips”), but with an awareness — so deep and core to his being that it was expressed in this sudden encounter — of his solidarity with others. “I live among a people of unclean lips.”
Just as Daniel prays on behalf of the nation (see Daniel 9:4-19), so here Isaiah communicates his identity in prayer before God not just as a broken individual but as a participant in a broken people. He does not pray about “what they have done,” but rather of “who I am.” What does it mean to pray the news, to pray the news as one who “lives among a people of unclean lips?”
I think it means to feel something of the weight and the hurt of the sin of the world. Furthermore, I think this is a part of what it means to “lament” as a follower of Christ: bringing myself before the throne as one who “lives among a people of unclean lips.” We each have our own news sources and those issues that concern us most; what follows are a few examples of my own personal laments. Perhaps you can find in this list some hints for how you can pray in solidarity with a broken world:
Woe is me, for I am a person of unclean lips and I live among a people of unclean lips:
• where many of our lands and homes and places of business have been (and at times, still are) acquired at the cost of displacing others with little means from their lands or homes.
• where unborn children are put to death for social or economic reasons.
Woe is me, for I am a person of unclean lips and I live among a people of unclean lips:
• where the color of our skin can affect whether we are treated fairly by police, represented fairly in the media, or respected fairly in the educational system.
• where we escape our pains and pursue our pleasures through means (such as drugs, pornography, or even suicide) that are harmful to ourselves and to society.
Woe is me, for I am a person of unclean lips and I live among a people of unclean lips:
• where families and nations resort to contempt and violence far too quickly, neglecting to courageously and creatively wage peace.
• where our lack of virtues, exhibited by some, often necessitates the proliferation of laws restricting the many.
Woe is me, for I am a person of unclean lips and I live among a people of unclean lips:
• where we maintain our standard of living at the cost of damage to air, water, soil, vegetation, and other kindred species.
• where we ignore, avoid or reject the True King.
Woe is me, for I am a person of unclean lips and I live among a people of unclean lips.
I personally am guilty of some of these. But more importantly, my identity is tied up, just as Isaiah’s was, with membership in a people of unclean lips. I am learning how to pray, and to repent, in solidarity with a broken world. Anyone else share my heart?
