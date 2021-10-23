RELIGION: Praying through overwhelming situations

Following our theme of “for what shall I pray,” I find myself overwhelmed in prayer for my healthcare workers and caregivers of all sorts. As chaplain, I round with the team on all the patients. Day after day, I see that the hospital and especially our emergency department are completely overwhelmed. I’ve heard numbers of 110% on the patient floors and 200% in the emergency department. This is my little rural community hospital! I cannot even fathom our inner city hospital and its workers! Our patients are not all COVID patients but many are very sick just the same.
Then I look at what else our workers go through every day. Some workers have quit because of the vaccine mandate. Those left behind feel a bit deserted and miss the colleagues who used to stand beside them. This is disenfranchised grief and we all feel it. These workers feel the anger and animosity, as all this has become so political.
One year ago, they were heroes. That alone gave them the energy to come back to their situations every day. Our hospital walls were plastered with thank you notes from every walk of life. Now these folks are short staffed, overworked and facing the vitriol that is out in our community.
Surgical scrubs and a hospital ID were a badge of honor. Now some of our workers choose not to be seen with this to protect themselves and their family. And yet these people come back, day after day, with the competence and compassion they’re known for to care for patients. Some of the patients are unruly, rude and don’t much appreciate their care, but they are rendered the care they need. These workers are my real heroes.
On our rounds in the hospital, we’ll hear that a patient really needs a nursing home, only to hear “no beds.” “The family cannot take them home.” “Insurance won’t pay for this.” “They are homeless.“ “They have no money.” “They have no transportation home.”
My heart goes out to the patients whose family can’t take them back home, who need equipment and insurance denies it, but the patient has no money to purchase what they need. Our hospital has provided transportation for patients all over the country, provided equipment and reached out to charities for help. We have an office full of discharge planners who do this everyday. They are saints! I kid you not — I walk out of there everyday totally overwhelmed!
Am I too sensitive? I read the answer to this question in a Christian blog: GotQuestions.org. ”Sensitivity to the world’s needs is a healthy sign that we are not completely self absorbed. Pain, hunger, sorrow and tragedy are regular occurrences in this once perfect world. With the invention of satellite and the internet, we are blasted by information instantly from around the globe.”
Then put a political spin on this news, blame someone and offer the worst possible outcome. “No wonder our responses range from apathy to anxiety to hopelessness. Apathy is not an option for a Christian, but neither is anxiety or hopelessness” (GotQuestions.org). We want to be sensitive to the needs without being overwhelmed by them. “We want to sorrow over the world’s condition without losing hope (GotQuestions.org). I really need to learn this.
So, what to do with my “overwhelmness”? I pray. I pray every time I leave our rounds, every time I leave the hospital. I pray for our workers there caring, cleaning, fixing, checking patients in and checking them out. Every employee plays some role in the care of every patient. I pray for patients, especially those who will not go home. Our caregivers bring life into the world and gently walk life out of this world everyday. Both of these are miracles of sorts to me.
Fortunately, when we reach our limited human capacity and things seem to be spinning out of control, our Father is in control. I’ve said before only God can turn a mess into a miracle. Because Jesus prayed, prayer should be our starting point also. In the Garden of Gethsemane, Jesus prayed under incredible stress. Have any of us prayed that hard? I’m sure I haven’t. To know that Jesus was perfect and completely obedient to His Father, yet reached a point of being overwhelmed, tells us these feelings aren’t a sign of weakness or failure. However, trust me, I’m still a bit of a weenie.
Follow Jesus through the stress. We desperately need prayer when we are overwhelmed. Ask Him to walk this path with us.
If I were asked “for what shall we pray,” I would say for all our health workers and caregivers all over the world. I pray for their health, stamina, in thanksgiving for their competence and compassion and for their peace and comfort. Will you join me?
Mary Vader is number 7 of 11 children raised on a Gunnison ranch. She is a pediatrician, a hospital chaplain and an active member of Saint Mary Parish. She is part of a surgical team that has done medical missions all over the world for 26 years.